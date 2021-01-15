  • January 15, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Petroleum Hall of Fame 2021 inductees announced

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 3:00 am

MIDLAND The Petroleum Hall of Fame is dedicated to those who cherished the freedom to dare, and whose work and service helped build the Permian Basin. The Petroleum Museum’s Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to announce the 2021 Petroleum Hall of Fame inductees are: Frank M. Late, Paul L. Morris and Fred M. Newman.

The Petroleum Hall of Fame is composed of 148 members including some of the most influential men and women in the history of the petroleum industry such as former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, Erle P. Halliburton, George P. Mitchell, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Donald Evans. Industry leaders of today’s Permian Basin inducted into the Hall of Fame include State Rep. Tom Craddick, Tim Leach, Scott Sheffield, Curtis Mewbourne and Jim Henry.

The Petroleum Hall of Fame was instituted in October 1967 by the authority of the charter of the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum “to honor those persons and firms who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the petroleum industry or have served as worthy examples to those in the petroleum industry, and thereby to record such examples of service, strength of character and achievement for the inspiration and education of present and future generations.” Each of the 2021 inductees have distinguished themselves with their accomplishments and their leadership. They have served as admirable examples to those in both their community and the petroleum industry. “To be inducted into the Petroleum Museum Hall of Fame is an honor that is second to none in the oil and gas industry. This recognition by one’s peers as a worthy Hall of Fame candidate is a testament to the achievements of these men,” John L. Kennedy, Chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee of the Petroleum Museum Board of Trustees, said.

The Induction Ceremony and Dinner will be held on April 29 at the Bush Convention Center. To learn more about the 2021 inductees, go to www.pbpetro.org.

For more information about the event, contact Luanne Thornton at lthornton@petroleummuseum.org or 432-683-4403.

About the Petroleum Museum The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum was founded in 1975 by over 500 community leaders under the leadership of George T. Abell. The Museum is one of the largest in the country dedicated to the petroleum industry and its pioneers, and has expanded its offering to include a Transportation Wing, featuring the world-renowned Chaparral Car Gallery, as well as one of the state’s largest mineral galleries. Through education, technology and community leadership, the Petroleum Museum continues to serve the Permian Basin community as an evolving resource for the petroleum industry and honors the individuals that have helped create its rich history.

