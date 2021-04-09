  • April 9, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Peggy Dean named service award recipient

GOOD NEWS: Peggy Dean named service award recipient

Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 2:03 pm

Whitley Penn Tax Principal Peggy Dean, was recently named the 2020-2021 Mary Alice Tidwell Service Award Recipient by the Texas Society of CPAs Permian Basin Chapter. Dean was recognized at the chapter’s annual meeting on Jan. 6.

The Mary Alice Tidwell Service Award recognizes a TXCPA Permian Basin member who has distinguished himself/herself in the local community, TXCPA Permian Basin and the CPA profession. This award is based on contributions to charitable, community and/or civic activities; and the encouragement of other CPAs to actively participate, make substantial contributions to and become leaders in their communities, the chapter and the profession. Whitley Penn Audit Principal J.D. Faircloth, currently serves as the TXCPA Permian Basin Chapter President and gifted Dean’s award to her.

Dean has more than 40 years of tax experience advising clients on income taxation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning and estate planning. Dean primarily serves clients in the service, hospitality, oil and gas and consulting industries. She has worked with hundreds of mid-market transactions over the last 30 years and has significant experience in multi-generational family and succession planning and income tax planning for all entity types.

Throughout her career, Dean has received multiple awards for her work in and around the Odessa area including Citizen of the year in 2003, the Athena Award, Best CPA of Odessa by the Odessa American, Woman of Distinction by the Permian Basin Council of Girl Scouts, Odessa Business Hall of Fame in 1999, she was named as a Woman to Watch by the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation of Texas, she received the Odessa Chamber of commerce Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Service, was named as a Citizen of the Year for Hobbs in 1985, Young Career Woman of New Mexico in 1977, was First Lady of Odessa, and received the United Way of Odessa Don Williams Award.

Dean is the finance chairman for the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, member presidential advisory committee for the University of Texas Permian Basin and serves as a City Council representative in various other organizations within the Permian Basin area. Additionally, Dean completed service as the at-large City Council member in November 2020.

Dean earned her B.B.A. from the University of the Southwest, formerly the College of the Southwest.

“I am humbled to be receiving the Mary Alice Tidwell Service Award from the TXCPA. Giving back to the Odessa community for what it has given me has been something I have thoroughly enjoyed throughout the years. I truly care for the people and the impact the community has made on my life,” stated Dean.

Visit www.tx.cpa/permian or www.whitleypenn.com.

