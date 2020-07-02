GOOD NEWS: PBAF gives $700,000 in scholarship awards

MIDLAND Permian Basin Area Foundation announces $709,624 in scholarship awards for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The foundation celebrates 342 scholarship awards to students primarily from communities throughout West Texas. These scholarships were made possible by generous donors to the foundation’s more than 85 endowed scholarship funds.

Since its inception, grants and scholarships totaling more than $108 million have been awarded by the foundation.

Awards from the foundation’s scholarship funds for the upcoming academic year are:

PBAF SCHOLARS

>> Association of Energy Service Companies Scholarship: Haleigh Archer, Marisol Bustos, Carlos Carrasco, Morgan Johnson, Emily Leshaw, Juandedios Mendoza, Reagan Miller, Briana Moore, Deidre Morales, Vanessa Moreau, Samuel Mota, Angelynne Orosco, Aram Torres.

>> Olga T. Banks Scholarship: Elizabeth Bodily, McKenzie Bonner, Grayson Braziel, Deonna Calhoun, Bethany Carrell, Makaylee Carter, Emily Hillman, Thaha Hossain, Tanner King, Gloria Koo, Christian Martinez, Isabella Nieto, Patrick Okimi, Allan Padilla Colmenero, Alexis Reyna, Luke Rodriguez, Maren Smith, Wyatt Taylor, Juan Vasquez, Almale Wheeless, Colbie York.

>> Tyler Berry Memorial Soccer Scholarship: Hannah Ware.

>> Bowers Family Scholarship: Hattie Jacoby.

>> Judge Lucius Bunton Memorial Law Scholarship: Kelly Combs.

>> Della & Tom Campbell Family Scholarship: Isis Corral, Zainab Falana, Laura Rodriguez.

>> Patricia Cobb Memorial Scholarship: Jae Brandon, Foster Ellis, Kristen Hepfer, Shannon Hickey.

>> Connell Family Scholarship: Cristina Dyck, Kaylee French, Kathryn Harris, Brooke Vincent.

>> Kristen Corbin Memorial Scholarship: Dasia Paredez, Jonathan Ramirez.

>> Frank Cowden, Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Hall, Preston Mackey, Avery Vega.

>> Dawson Geophysical Scholarship: Alexandra Kimmey.

>> Bob & Dorothy Deavenport Scholarship: Kirsten Church.

>> Decker Family Scholarship, Texas Christian University: Sarah Mata.

>> Decker Family Scholarship, University of Oklahoma: Logan Ellis, Hannah Ware.

>> Mary Frances “Chan” Driscoll Kappa Alpha Theta Scholarship: Elleri Haest.

>> Amy Gardner Memorial “Louis Armstrong” Scholarship: Jermany Sewell.

>> Nancy Jo Mims Geers Memorial Scholarship: Curtis Wong.

>> J. Alex & Ruby Haggard Scholarship: Jaleigh Ivy.

>> Marie Hall Scholarship: Teralyn Billington, Kelsey Bohannon, Allyson Carman, Jordan Carreon, Ashley Crisp, Chandler Denson, Emily Hillman, Mckenzey Jackson, Isabelle Jimenez, Marisa Jimenez, Angelica Lopez, Enrique Mangan, David Munoz, Ethan Quaid, Reed Seidenberger, Diana Thomas, Braden Waggoner.

>> Gene Douglas Hawley Memorial Scholarship: Kennedi Comer, Anthony Fago, Attison Hall.

>> Elizabeth Henry Memorial Scholarship: Tara Shannon.

>> Clayton Welch Henson Memorial Scholarship: Blake Elliott, Brantly Hoover, Kaitlan Keel.

>> Daniel Parker Herd Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Murphey, Shaquila Sarapao.

>> Bob & Bobbie Hill Scholarship: Draven Schoberg, Blake Snellgrove.

>> Les Honeyman Memorial Scholarship: Gracyn Cole, Reyer Fenoff, Kessler Heilman, Hayden Petterson Thompson.

>> Daryl Lynn Hunt Memorial Scholarship: Analise Lopez.

>> Cindy B. Jenkins Scholarship: Katilyn Cope, Major Martin, Kabrina Sanchez, Chaeli Starnes.

>> Grace Loveless Jones Scholarship: Jaleigh Ivy, Betsaida Rodriguez, Jaden Rodriguez, Andrew Wheeler.

>> Junior League of Midland Morrow GEM Scholarship: Madison Hartman.

>> Grace & Bob King Scholarship: Braden Adams, Kayla Owen, Garrett Rathbun, Hannah Shafer.

>> Wally Kleine Bulldog Excel Scholarship: Sean Daugherty, Nathan Milefsky.

>> George Koehl Soli Deo Gloria Scholarship: Phoebe Westfall.

>> Madhuri Vindhya Kumar Memorial Scholarship: Haley Carrasco, Nicole Domingo, Reana Lopez.

>> Madhuri Vindhya Kumar Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Kyanna Cross.

>> Lamesa Golden Tornado Jubilee Scholarship: Makalyn Connor.

>> Ted & Von Dean Lawson Memorial Scholarship: Isis Chavez, Kaleigh Loftin, Hagen Meyer, Vanessa Salazar, Madison Walker.

>> Shannon S. Lea Memorial Scholarship: Noah Perkins.

>> Randy Lee Scholarship, Greenwood High School: Ellee Franklin.

>> Randy Lee Scholarship, Lee High School: Jordan Granado.

>> Randy Lee Scholarship, Midland High School: Joshua Lehrer.

>> Jimmie & Dorothy Davis Mashburn Scholarship: Kirsten Church, Alexis Silva, Gabrielle Vanderveen, Garrett Vanderveen.

>> Mashburn Legacy Scholarship: Sterling Allen, Bryce Blocker, Denton Coleman, Sebastian DeLeon, Skyler Flores, Kathryn Harris, Sarah Hopkins, Kayli Inman, Keslee Jenkins, Kaitlan Keel, Jack Kennady, Sarah Matthews, Makenzie Merritt, Malerie Oviedo, Jaden Rodriquez, Draven Schoberg, Blake Snellgrove, Kristen Snellgrove, Gabrielle Vanderveen, Andrew Wheeler.

>> Midland Reunion 2000 Scholarship: Madison Bose, Sarah Brewer.

>> Nettie Millhollon Scholarship: Denton Coleman, Payden North, Kaitlyn Patrick.

>> Bill Mims Memorial Scholarship: Adamaris Lopez.

>> Joe E. Morales Memorial Scholarship: Jayden Honeyfield, Felipe Rodriguez.

>> Donnie Munsell Memorial Scholarship: Jaslyn Johnson.

>> Stephen Neace Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Bolin, Blaine Hunt.

>> Dollie Ruth Neal Legacy Scholarship: Melani Anguiano, Juan Bejarano, Natalie Benavides, Dade Bostick, Jade Boyd, Adalinda Carl, Jazmin Deanda, Kailey Dominguez, Carter Eckles, Nicolas Fonseca-Escobar, Lexia Forester, Gretzky Garrett, Diana Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Grigsby, Allison Halfmann, Paige Holbrooks, Sam Hullender, Andrea King, Preston Mackey, Paige Martin, Marco Martinez, McKinzee McAllister, Kaylee Morgan, Landon Morrow, Lauren Munt, Rachel Pannell, Lauren Ready, Rugby Rodman, Mateo Rodriguez, Micaela Sanchez, Emma Simmons, Cody Slaughter, Christian Sosa, Ixchel Sotelo, Emily Spaulding, Ashlyn Tucker, Juan Vasquez, Braden Vines, Ashlyn Willhite, DeMorri Williams, Javier Zambrano-Cardoso.

>> Ann & Roy Northern Memorial Scholarship: Angelica Sanchez, Savannah Shiller, Lucas Torres.

>> Tommy Norwood Memorial Scholarship: Michael Flowers, Amaris Martinez.

>> Joe M. Parsley Engineering Scholarship: Matthew Hall.

>> Permian Basin Geophysical Society: David Liebmann.

>> Memorial Scholarship: Caleb Cavender.

>> Permian Basin Geophysical Society Scholarship: Zachary Clore, Abraham Guerrero, Eric Hillman, Luke Jeter, Andrea Paris Castellano, Alexandra Price, Michael Valencia, Alex Washburn.

>> Permian Basin Scholarship: for Petroleum and Mechanical Engineering: Joshua Ramos.

>> Permian Honor Scholarship: Maggie Bullard, Macie Bunyan, Isis Corral, Samantha Delgado Vasquez, Kristin DeVaney, David Erfanian, Andrew Esquivel, Emily Fernandez, Mitchell Garza, Jessica Gonzalez, Brianna Inman, Isabelle Jimenez, Kimberly Montes, Megan Moore, Meghan Smith, Cassidy Taylor, Van Lily Thihlum, Diana Thomas, Kevin Tran, Katelynn Valenzuela, Parker Young.

>> Johnny Peugh Memorial Scholarship: Betsaida Rodriguez.

>> Thelma & James C. Pitts, Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Jocelyn Bent, Opeyemi Olubajo.

>> Blanche Plunkett Memorial Scholarship: Emilee Hernandez, Sophia Koo.

>> Curtis Pool Scholarship: Ramon Padilla.

>> Jacob Power Fighting Rebel Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Heller, Trent Low, Arturo Lujan III, Francisco Maldonado.

>> QEP Education Scholarship: Hunter Bates, Kamryn Mansfield, Raymond Mee, Ashton Palacios, Dylan Shaw, Luke Speer, Jacob Trela.

>> Rankin Community Education Scholarship: Santos Almaguer-Nava, Isabel Blanco, Landon Bright, Nadia Escajeda, Macy Evridge, Lisandra Galindo, Victoria Guerra, K’Lee Pace, Titan Quigg, Adriana Reyes.

>> Riddle Family Scholarship: Kelci Parker, Kage Sobotta.

>> James L. & Judith A. Roberts Scholarship: Jasmine Olivas Ted G. Roden Memorial Scholarship: of Standard Sales Company LP Tagan Doyal, Lukas Featherston, Christopher Gray, Amit Heeraman, Jennifer Leonhardt, Dane Madrid, Sheena Maughan, Chase Zebarth.

>> Brian A. Semple Memorial Scholarship: Jayden Lee, Sarah Moody, Joel Rivero.

>> Todd Shiplet Memorial Scholarship: Kayleigh Kitto.

>> Mary Spannaus Medical Education Memorial Scholarship: Randy Garcia, John Michael Markgraf.

>> Stanton Buffalo Booster Club Scholarship: Chandler Denson, Jo Myrick, Ethan Quaid, Garrett Vanderveen, Braden Waggoner.

>> Gordon & Inez Stone Memorial Scholarship: Kayli Inman, Keslee Jenkins, Jo Myrick, Kaitlyn Patrick, Brooke Vincent.

>> Daffy Tabor Memorial Scholarship: Hollis Hightower, Zoe Jeffries.

>> Ward County Scholarship: Braeden Carter, Brittne Davis, Joshua Denson, Jorden Dominguez, Haley Hunter, Brandon Sanchez.

>> Patrick Wayland Memorial Scholarship: Nathanael Boles, Cole Carriger, Collin McCullough, Jackson Ware.

>> West Texas Legacy Keith Thompson Memorial Scholarship: Bonnie Forester, Hannah Gore, Jeremiah Ulate, Arwen Weaks, Savannah Wiebe.

>> West Texas Legacy Scholarship: Lindsey Brenner, Caylee Eckles, Camille Flores, Seth Garrett, Wendy Hernandez, Riley McCann, Chloe Parker, Analise Rubio.

>> Wes-Tex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. Scholarship: Christian Bell, Ryli Bird, Cristina Dyck, Kaylee French, Krystian Horton, Samantha Raney, Corey Rogers, Jaden Sanchez, Taylyn Still, Bailey Wells.

>> Philip Wickman Memorial Scholarship: Lucas Torres.

>> Cole Williams Memorial Scholarship: Anna McGowan.

>> Thelma Windham Scholarship: Nadia Escajeda, Alea Silvas.

>> Jeb Worthy Scholarship: Adelheid Allen, Rosita DeLosSantos, Velinda Castillo.

>> Barbara Yarbrough Scholarship: Caitlin Fall.

>> J. M. & Willa Jo Yater Memorial Scholarship: Ryli Bird, Sarah Hopkins.

>> Laura Catherine Van Gundy Young Memorial Scholarship Brite Divinity School Fort Worth: Kristin Glover.

>> Laura Catherine Van Gundy Young Memorial Scholarship First Christian Church Mattoon, Ill.: Machelle Morgan, Steve Morgan.

>> Galberson Zachery Scholarship: Michael Flowers.

Permian Basin Area Foundation Organized in 1989, Permian Basin Area Foundation’s mission is to facilitate the creation of permanent charitable funds in partnership with many donors and provide grants to address community needs and enrich the quality of life in the Permian Basin. It uses these resources wisely and efficiently to respond to emerging and changing needs and to sustain existing nonprofit organizations through grants. The Foundation provides a flexible vehicle for donors with varied philanthropic desires. In so doing, the Foundation serves as a steward for individuals, families, foundations, and organizations, which entrust assets to its care. The Foundation is for all citizens whether of modest or ample means.

For more information about Permian Basin Area Foundation, visit www.pbaf.org.