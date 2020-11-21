GOOD NEWS: ORMC welcomes new doctor

The Steward Family welcomes Dr. Bonnie Carter, a board certified in family medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Carter treats patients through all stages of life from newborns to adulthood with various health needs including: emphasis on pediatric wellness; hyperlipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroid, minor office procedures such as a biopsy of skin lesions, ingrown toenail removal, preoperative clearance, sick visits and ADD/ADHD for children.
For more information, call 366-0770. Carter’s office is located at 980 87th St., Suite D.
