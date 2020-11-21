  • November 21, 2020

GOOD NEWS: ORMC welcomes new doctor - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: ORMC welcomes new doctor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: ORMC welcomes new doctor Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Steward Family welcomes Dr. Bonnie Carter, a board certified in family medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Carter treats patients through all stages of life from newborns to adulthood with various health needs including: emphasis on pediatric wellness; hyperlipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroid, minor office procedures such as a biopsy of skin lesions, ingrown toenail removal, preoperative clearance, sick visits and ADD/ADHD for children.

For more information, call 366-0770. Carter’s office is located at 980 87th St., Suite D.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, November 21, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: ESE at 6mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 48°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 48°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]