GOOD NEWS: Odessan participates in travel event

Travel Weekly and TravelAge West recently announced that Jami Turner was selected to attend the seventh-annual Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) West, which took place virtually Sept. 20–21.

GTM is a two-day appointment-only event for travel advisors in the western states and provinces of North America and cruise, hotel, tour and destination suppliers seeking to conduct business face-to-face.

“A GTM advisor is one that recognizes the importance of business relationships and understands how crucial it is to remain well educated in today’s trying times,” Jacqueline Hurst, director, Trade Recruitment and Engagement, Travel Weekly Events, said. “With up-to-date knowledge and valuable relationships in their arsenal, these advisors are fully equipped to provide each client with a unique experience when they are ready to travel again.”

Over 60 suppliers engaged with travel advisors through a variety of one-on-one pre-scheduled video meetings, exclusive Boardroom presentations and online networking events.

“To be selected for GTM West and have the opportunity to attend this virtual event was an incredible honor. My business, The Travel Fanatic, has been in business for over 6 years and I look forward to helping even more people make their vacation dreams a reality in 2021,” Turner said.

GTM advisors exhibit unparalleled industry expertise and have relationships with key individuals in hotel, cruise, tour and destination organizations, allowing them to best meet their valuable clients’ needs.

For more than 50 years, TravelAge West has been the trusted voice of the travel industry in the Western U.S. With award-winning writing and design, the publication brings the best of travel to life for readers. The magazine’s first-hand, on-site reports and fresh destination coverage is a valued resource for travel advisors. TravelAge West is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Northstar Travel Group, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.

For more information, call Turner at 432-638-3722 or email Jami@mytravelfanatic.com.