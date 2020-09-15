  • September 15, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Odessa native joins Navy with husband - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Odessa native joins Navy with husband

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Odessa native joins Navy with husband SPECIAL TO THE ODESSA AMERICAN By Burrell Parmer Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs Odessa American

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FORT SAM HOUSTON For many married couples, celebrating an anniversary is spent having dinner at a fine restaurant, taking a luxurious vacation, or just spending time at home curled up watching a love story on television. For Hans and Haley Wegener, they shared their special day at the Military Entrance Processing Station San Antonio to join America’s Navy.

Hans, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., and Haley, of Odessa, have been married for four years and currently reside in Odessa.

Both will serve in the Advance Electronics Computer Field.

“I joined the Navy so I can be able to better myself for my family and future career,” said Hans, a warehouse assistant manager. “I expect to learn structure and discipline and use that to benefit my career and work ethic.”

According to Haley, she is joining the Navy to further her education and challenge herself while being able to serve an amazing country in the process.

“I expect to learn new skill sets that I wouldn’t get the opportunity to learn in the oil fields back home,” said Haley, a repair technician who repairs fall safety devices for oil rigs and warehouses. “The Navy is beneficial to me because my husband and I will be able to see the world outside of the oil patch that is the Permian Basin.”

The Wegener’s, both 2015 graduates of Permian High School in Odessa, are schedule to leave for boot camp in December and hoping that they can ship on the same day.

“Although it’s sad that we will be apart for a while, I think my wife is brave for joining with me,” said Hans. “I am so proud that she wanted to take this step to benefit both of our futures.”

According to Haley, shipping to boot camp will be the longest amount of time spent away from her husband.

“Although I will hate having to be apart for a while, I feel like we will be able to make it through this and come out of this strong as ever,” said Haley. “I know that the outcome of this decision will positively impact our future.”

The Wegener’s were recruited by Torpedoman 1st Class Tyler Kautencrews and Fire Controlman 1st Class Dallas Allen assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Midland.

Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

Visit https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2020/09/odessa-native-joins-americas-navy-with.html.

COURTESY PHOTO

Hans and Haley Wegener of Odessa celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary entering the U.S. Navy at Military Entrance Processing Station in San Antonio.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: NE at 5mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 65°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]