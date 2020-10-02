  • October 2, 2020

GOOD NEWS: OCLETA celebrates second group of graduates - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: OCLETA celebrates second group of graduates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 2, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: OCLETA celebrates second group of graduates Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Nine Odessa College Law Enforcement Training Academy police cadets graduated on Thursday.

A virtual graduation and awards ceremony was streamed live on Facebook.

The Basic Peace Officer Course Class No. 2 graduates are: Douglas Brown, Jr., Cory J. Gallagher, Adriel Garcia, Nicholas L. Herrera, William D. McGilvray, Violeta Najera, Patrick Rios, LeAnn Salvatierra and Luis F. Valenzuela.

“We, at OCLETA, are incredibly proud of the accomplishment of these new peace officers. They have met the challenges of training (and the health pandemic) to preserve to this career milestone. I wish each of the officers fulfilling careers and safety on their new journey,” Nikki Brown, training coordinator for the OCLETA, said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, October 2, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 55°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 56°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]