GOOD NEWS: OCLETA celebrates second group of graduates

Nine Odessa College Law Enforcement Training Academy police cadets graduated on Thursday.

A virtual graduation and awards ceremony was streamed live on Facebook.

The Basic Peace Officer Course Class No. 2 graduates are: Douglas Brown, Jr., Cory J. Gallagher, Adriel Garcia, Nicholas L. Herrera, William D. McGilvray, Violeta Najera, Patrick Rios, LeAnn Salvatierra and Luis F. Valenzuela.

“We, at OCLETA, are incredibly proud of the accomplishment of these new peace officers. They have met the challenges of training (and the health pandemic) to preserve to this career milestone. I wish each of the officers fulfilling careers and safety on their new journey,” Nikki Brown, training coordinator for the OCLETA, said.