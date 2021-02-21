  • February 21, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Novel involving racial issues soon to be released

Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 3:00 am

Cynthia Conner Goyang, author of Just One Touch, a historically-based Biblical novel, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her novel, “Three Nights In Mannford.”

Three Nights In Mannford is a healing thriller about three residents’ response to the shooting of a black man by a white police officer. The resulting violence, destruction, and political coverup shed a telltale light on Mannford’s bristly underbelly. People of every race, hue, and political persuasion will be inspired and enthralled by this contemporary fiction thriller. Three Nights in Mannford offers a vision for the healing of our troubled land.

Although the storyline is similar to recent events in 2020, Goyang has been working on her novel for the past three years.

The book will release on Feb. 26, and will be available for purchase on Kindle and Amazon.

Goyang feels qualified to author this novel because of her background. Her entire life has been a mission of maneuvering between different realities: poor and comfortable, black and white, lawless and legit. As an African-American mother of three adult sons, she is sensitive to the issues regarding the racial divide and the police-involved shootings in our country. She prays for God’s protection over the victims of these systemic issues, but she also prays for those in the law enforcement community, which includes her eldest son, a well-respected police detective.

Goyang is a Christian, a wife, and a mother. She was born and raised in Denver, Colo., second to the youngest of eleven children. Cynthia and her husband currently reside in Midland. She is an avid reader and loves writing inspiring, uplifting stories.

