  • February 15, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Nonprofit Management Center names Beacon Award recipients

GOOD NEWS: Nonprofit Management Center names Beacon Award recipients

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

Although the Nonprofit Management Center was unable to host the 2020 Beacon Award Lunch the hard work and determination of the Permian Basin nonprofit community still continued.

The Nonprofit Management Center celebrated the honorees of the 2020 Beacon Awards on Jan. 15 with their friends and co-workers.

The Beacon Awards are designed to honor excellence in Permian Basin nonprofit organizations by recognizing volunteers and staff of the local nonprofit sector.

In addition to the award, the nominating organization will receive a $1,000 unrestricted grant.

Awards are given for: Excellence in Governing Board Leadership, Excellence in Organizational Leadership, Program Excellence, Excellence in Collaboration, and Outstanding Generations Graduate.

The Judge Pat Baskin Family and W.D. Noël Volunteer of the Year Awards were also given. These awards are intended to increase awareness of the importance of volunteering in our community. The Judge Pat Baskin Family Volunteer of the Year Award is designed to acknowledge volunteers who are residents of Midland County and the W.D. Noël Volunteer of the Year Award acknowledges Ector County residents. Both awards recognize an adult and youth volunteer in each community.

