The 2020 W.D. Noel Adult Volunteer of the Year Sherry Tuttle, nominated by the Pilot Club of Odessa.
The 2020 Beacon Award Excellence in Organizational Leadership David Chancellor, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin.
Laurie Johnson, Executive Director of NMC presenting David Day, executive director of Teen Challenge the 2020 Excellence in Organizational Leadership Beacon Award.
Recipients of the 2020 Excellence in Collaboration Award for their podcast, Centers Solutions are: Melanie Saiz, Marketing & Development Director, Centers for Children and Families; Kristi Edwards, CEO, Centers for Children and Families; and Bailee Hennis, Executive Director, The Recording Library of West Texas.
Natalie Gayosso, 2020 WD Noel Youth Volunteer of the Year recipient.
Rebecca Bell, 2020 Outstanding Generations Graduate.
Hank Herrick, executive director of United Way of Midland, presents Stephanie Sivalls Latimer with the 2020 Excellence in Governing Board Leadership Award.
Tommie Hale, Jr., Judge Pat Baskin Family Adult Volunteer of the Year recipient.
Laurie Johnson, executive director of NMC, presents Trisha Wall, program director from Opportunity Tribe, the 2020 Program Excellence Beacon Award for Fun Academy.
Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021
GOOD NEWS: Nonprofit Management Center names Beacon Award recipients
Although the Nonprofit Management Center was unable to host the 2020 Beacon Award Lunch the hard work and determination of the Permian Basin nonprofit community still continued.
The Nonprofit Management Center celebrated the honorees of the 2020 Beacon Awards on Jan. 15 with their friends and co-workers.
The Beacon Awards are designed to honor excellence in Permian Basin nonprofit organizations by recognizing volunteers and staff of the local nonprofit sector.
In addition to the award, the nominating organization will receive a $1,000 unrestricted grant.
Awards are given for: Excellence in Governing Board Leadership, Excellence in Organizational Leadership, Program Excellence, Excellence in Collaboration, and Outstanding Generations Graduate.
The Judge Pat Baskin Family and W.D. Noël Volunteer of the Year Awards were also given. These awards are intended to increase awareness of the importance of volunteering in our community. The Judge Pat Baskin Family Volunteer of the Year Award is designed to acknowledge volunteers who are residents of Midland County and the W.D. Noël Volunteer of the Year Award acknowledges Ector County residents. Both awards recognize an adult and youth volunteer in each community.
