  • July 18, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Nominations are now open for 2021 Alumni Gala

GOOD NEWS: Nominations are now open for 2021 Alumni Gala

Posted: Saturday, July 18, 2020 3:15 am

ALPINE Nominations are now open through Aug. 31 for the 2021 Sul Ross State University Alumni Gala scheduled for March 27, 2021 at the Pete P. Gallego Center.

Nominations are being accepted for Distinguished Alumnus and Distinguished Young Alumnus, Athletics Hall of Honor and the Slingin’ Sammy Baugh Award for Outstanding Service.

The 2020 inductee class will also be introduced following the cancellation of the 2020 Alumni Gala due to COVID-19.

The Sul Ross Alumni Association and Athletics Department recognize alumni, alumni athletes and University friends for distinguished achievements, outstanding service and support:

The Distinguished Alumnus and Distinguished Young Alumnus Award reflect the highest honor that the University and Alumni Association can bestow upon an alumnus, and recognize the accomplishments and contributions of notable graduates.

The Athletic Hall of Honor Awards recognize former Lobo athletic standouts, coaches, sports administrators and boosters for outstanding contributions to athletics, sportsmanship and character.

The Slingin’ Sammy Baugh Award for Outstanding Service recognizes individuals, both alumni and friends of SRSU, for exceptional service and support to the University. The award is named for legendary collegiate and professional quarterback, Sammy Baugh, a generous friend whose fundraising helped provide scholarships to many Sul Ross students.

For more information or to nominate, visit https://www.sulross.edu/page/1964/distinguished-alumnus-awards.

To nominate and individual or team for the SRSU Athletics Hall of Honor, visit https://srlobos.com/sports/hall_of_honor.

