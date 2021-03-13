GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

DEAN’S HONOR ROLL

ABILENE Abilene Christian University has named local and area students who have been named to the fall Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

The following local students made the list:

Odessa: Dalila Olivas, a freshman majoring in art; Juan Mendoza, a junior majoring in biology; Chase Van Riper, a senior majoring in biology; Emilee Garcia, a freshman majoring in nursing; Karis Cox, a junior majoring in theatre; Juan Rivera, a sophomore majoring in theatre; and Brooke Adams, a junior majoring in psychology.

Andrews: Haylee Scott, a junior majoring in information technology administration.

Denver City: Marlow Davis, a senior majoring in advertising/public relations; and Ailin Ortega, a junior majoring in political science.

Lamesa: Brian Rodriguez, a freshman majoring in management; and Madison Cole, a junior majoring in communication disorders.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Junior setter/middle hitter Annika Canaba earned her fourth American Southwest Conference West Offensive Player of the Week honor for volleyball in an announcement made Tuesday by the conference office.

The award stems from the matches played in Brownwood on March 2 against Howard Payne.

She started the week with a game-high 11 kills, tied for a game-best 16 assists, six digs, and a game-high four service aces in a 3-0 win in match one over the Lady Jackets

Canaba finished the day with a match-high 15 kills, 19 assists, and 10 digs in a 3-1 win in match two.

That was Canaba's second triple-double performance of the season. She currently leads the nation in triple-doubles.

Canaba was named American Southwest Conference West Hitter of the Week in softball on Monday after hitting .636 (7-for-11) with a double, home run, seven RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases as the Lobos swept UT Dallas last week.

She started another impressive week yesterday in 3-0 and 3-1 match wins against Howard Payne at the Gallego Center.

Canaba finished with a game-high 11 kills to go with 11 assists and eight digs in match one before leading the way with a game-high 26 kills, adding 13 assists and nine digs in match two.

The Lobos are currently 4-2 on the regular season and in conference.