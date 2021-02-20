  • February 20, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021 3:00 am

GRADUATE

BISMARCK, N.D. Kylan Michael of Midland graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology in fall 2020.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Freshman Carsen Thor had a great start to his Sul Ross baseball career and was selected as American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week in an announcement made Feb. 17 by the conference office.

Thor started his Lobo career going 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 13-6 win over University of Dallas.

He followed by going 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in a 12-11 walk-off win over the Crusaders.

In the doubleheader, Thor hit .625 (5-for-8) with six RBI, five runs scored and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Lobos are next set to host University of the Ozarks for a doubleheader on Feb. 26 at Kokernot Field.

ALPIINE Vania Hampton was named American Southwest Conference Player of the Week in an announcement made Feb. 8 by the conference office.

Hampton started the week with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 55-46 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Feb. 11. It was the first victory for women’s hoops over the Crusaders since February of 2004.

She finished the week with another double-double, scoring 21 with 12 boards in a 70-60 double overtime win over Concordia on Saturday.

This is the third time this season Hampton has been recognized as a player of the week.

