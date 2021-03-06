GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Sophomore forward Vania Hampton averaged 19.5 points and 14 rebounds this past week to pave the way for her fourth American Southwest Conference Player of the Week nod in an announcement made March 1 by the conference office.

Hampton started the week with a career-high 30 points in a 76-65 conference win over Howard Payne on Feb. 25. She added 15 rebounds and four assists. Hampton shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

She finished her week with a 9-point, 13-rebound showing in an 83-67 non-conference loss to Howard Payne on Feb. 27.

For the week, Hampton averaged 19.5 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent (12-of-27) from the field, 4-of-5 from three-point range and 11-of-12 at the line.

ALPINE Sul Ross swept American Southwest Conference West Player of the Week awards in men’s soccer after Nana Prempeh and Cesar Sanchez were selected for the honor in an announcement made March 2 by the conference office.

Prempeh received West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Lobos to a 1-0 win with a game-winning goal in the 70th minute against Howard Payne.

He followed that up with four shots and three on goal in a 0-0 double overtime tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

For the week, Prempeh’s lone goal came on six shots with four on goal in 188 minutes played.

Sanchez earned West Defensive Player of the Week after posting back-to-back shutouts in goal with the 1-0 win against Howard Payne and 0-0 double overtime tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

He saved all nine shots on goal in 200 minutes of action.

The Lobos currently stand at 1-0-1 on the regular season and in