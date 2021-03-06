  • March 6, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Sophomore forward Vania Hampton averaged 19.5 points and 14 rebounds this past week to pave the way for her fourth American Southwest Conference Player of the Week nod in an announcement made March 1 by the conference office.

Hampton started the week with a career-high 30 points in a 76-65 conference win over Howard Payne on Feb. 25. She added 15 rebounds and four assists. Hampton shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

She finished her week with a 9-point, 13-rebound showing in an 83-67 non-conference loss to Howard Payne on Feb. 27.

For the week, Hampton averaged 19.5 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent (12-of-27) from the field, 4-of-5 from three-point range and 11-of-12 at the line.

ALPINE Sul Ross swept American Southwest Conference West Player of the Week awards in men’s soccer after Nana Prempeh and Cesar Sanchez were selected for the honor in an announcement made March 2 by the conference office.

Prempeh received West Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Lobos to a 1-0 win with a game-winning goal in the 70th minute against Howard Payne.

He followed that up with four shots and three on goal in a 0-0 double overtime tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

For the week, Prempeh’s lone goal came on six shots with four on goal in 188 minutes played.

Sanchez earned West Defensive Player of the Week after posting back-to-back shutouts in goal with the 1-0 win against Howard Payne and 0-0 double overtime tie against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

He saved all nine shots on goal in 200 minutes of action.

The Lobos currently stand at 1-0-1 on the regular season and in

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Saturday, March 6, 2021 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
36°
Humidity: 83%
Winds: NNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 51°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]