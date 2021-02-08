GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

DEAN’S LIST

HUNTSVILLE Six local and area students were listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the fall semester.

Undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.

Honored students are: Fe Gypsy Quimbo of Odessa, Kimber Cox of Alpine, Max Lannom of Fort Davis, James Thornton of Fort Stockton, Jessica Faz of Pecos, and Beverly Fehr of Seminole.

WHEATON, ILL. Jeffrey Spiers of Alpine was named to the Dean's List for the Wheaton College during the fall semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

BANGOR, MAINE Grace Emig of Seminole has been named to Husson University's President's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Emig is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson's bachelor of science in exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.

Students who make the president's List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.