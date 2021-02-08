  • February 8, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

DEAN’S LIST

HUNTSVILLE Six local and area students were listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the fall semester.

Undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.

Honored students are: Fe Gypsy Quimbo of Odessa, Kimber Cox of Alpine, Max Lannom of Fort Davis, James Thornton of Fort Stockton, Jessica Faz of Pecos, and Beverly Fehr of Seminole.

WHEATON, ILL. Jeffrey Spiers of Alpine was named to the Dean's List for the Wheaton College during the fall semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

BANGOR, MAINE Grace Emig of Seminole has been named to Husson University's President's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Emig is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson's bachelor of science in exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.

Students who make the president's List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Monday, February 8, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 77°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 25°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]