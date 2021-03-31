GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

DEAN’S LIST

BOSTON, MASS. Ramsha Javed of Odessa has been named to the Dean’s List at MCPHS University for the fall 2020 semester.

Javed is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic term.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Football’s Dre’Chan Moody and Chad Cross earned American Southwest Conference West Player of the Week awards in an announcement made Monday by the conference office.

Moody was named ASC West Offensive Player of the Week and Cross was selected as ASC West Special Teams Player of the Week.

Moody caught three passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in a 25-16 win over Southwestern in the #5 seed game of the 2020-21 ASC Football Championship.

His first touchdown was a 51-yard strike from Clayton Maxwell in the second quarter to give the Lobos a 7-3 lead. Moody’s second touchdown came late in the second quarter on a 41-yard pass from Maxwell for a 15-3 advantage.

The sophomore wide receiver averaged 34.7 yards per reception, had a long of 51, and also rushed once for eight yards.

Cross punted nine times for 407 yards and a long of 69 in the win over Southwestern.

The junior punter had three punts over 50 yards, including two inside the 20, for an average of 45.2 yards per punt.