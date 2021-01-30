GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

DEAN’S LIST

WILLIAMSBURG, VA Mark Fanous of Odessa was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall semester.

To be eligible, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

MADISON, WIS. Anita Baghaei Anaraki of Odessa named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall semester.

To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Junior forward Julian Paredes was named American Southwest Conference Co-West Player of the Week in an announcement made Jan. 25 by the conference office.

The El Paso native finished with a game-best and new career-high 29 points in a 72-70 home win against East Texas Baptist this past Thursday.

Paredes added five rebounds while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.