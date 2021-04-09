GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

HEAD COACH

ALPINE Sul Ross State University has the removed the interim tag from men’s basketball head coach Xavier Webb.

Webb was named interim head coach on April 20, 2020 after the departure of Clif Carroll for Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“I want to thank Amanda Workman and Pete Gallego for having the faith, support, and trust in me in continuing to lead our Lobos,” Webb said. “I am truly honored to be the head coach at my alma mater and work with Patrick Mound and B.J. Hollis. They have done an excellent job throughout the season and into this offseason.”

In his first season, Webb finished with a 9-12 record and 7-8 in American Southwest Conference play.

He picked up his first collegiate win on Nov. 27 in a 73-50 road victory over McMurry.

Webb led the Lobos to the ASC Tournament before bowing out in the quarterfinals to Hardin-Simmons.

“It’s an honor to have Coach Webb serve in this role, Athletic Director Amanda Workman said. “He has done an outstanding job building team rapport and showing support for his fellow coaches. His loyalty to the program is evident and I can’t wait to see what all he will accomplish.”

Webb now looks to continue the proud tradition of Lobos basketball. “I hold myself and our program to a championship standard,” Webb said. We will continue to bring in guys who share that vision and play with chips on their shoulders.”

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Annika Canaba earned her second Player of the Week nod of the season after being named American Southwest Conference Co-West Offensive Player of the Week in an announcement made April 7 by the conference office.

Canaba started the week against Hardin-Simmons with 17 kills, 15 assists, and 10 digs in a 3-1 match one win over the Cowgirls on March 30. It was the fourth triple-double of the season for the junior.

She was two digs shy of back-to-back triple-doubles with 13 kills, 16 assists, and eight digs in a 3-1 match two loss to HSU.

Canaba and the Lobos were back in action against the Cowgirls on April 6. In set one, the middle blocker ended with six kills, 10 assists, and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls.

She then finished the week with her fifth triple-double of the season after totaling 16 kills, 14 assists, and 15 digs in a close 3-2 loss to HSU.

For the week, Canaba hit .333 while averaging 3.25 kills, 3.33 assists, 2.56 digs per set. She also came away with seven service aces.

Canaba previously earned Player of the Week on March 9 after hitting .478 with 3.71 kills, 5.00 assists and 2.29 digs per set in a doubleheader sweep of Howard Payne.

ALPINE Sophomore goalkeeper Alitzel Ybarra was named ASC Co-West Defensive Player of the Week in an announcement made March 30 by the conference office.

The Juarez, MX native was a perfect 6-for-6 on saves to help the Lobos to a 0-0 draw against McMurry in double overtime.

Ybarra’s six saves matched a season-high that she accomplished twice before. First came in a 2-2 tie with Hardin-Simmons on March 8 and then in a 1-0 loss against HSU on March 20.

It was her second shutout of the season. She posted her first in a 1-0 win against Concordia on March 5.

Ybarra finished the regular season with 29 saves, a save percentage of 80.6 and 1.09 goals against per game.

This was the second Player of the Week honor in Ybarra’s career.