GOOD NEWS: Name in the news

HONOR

SAN ANGELO Skyler Strube of Andrews was one of more than 160 Angelo State University student-athletes and athletic training students who have been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

The Commissioner's Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of each fall and spring semester and includes student-athletes and athletic training students with a grade point average of 3.30 or better during the semester. Fifty-five ASU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2020 fall semester.

For the full list of ASU honorees, visit angelosports.com.

Posted in on Monday, January 18, 2021 3:00 am.

