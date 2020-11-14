GOOD NEWS: Museum receives highest national recognition

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum achieved initial accreditation in 2005. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

“Participation in the accreditation process demonstrates that the Ellen Noël Art Museum is publicly committed to upholding the museum’s high professional standards for education, public service, and collections care. By achieving this mark of distinction, you are leader in the field – exemplifying the best museums have to offer and reminding your peers, public, and policymakers how much museums really matter to communities.” Laura L. Lott, Alliance president and CEO, said. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. This designation attests that the Ellen Noël Art Museum operates at the highest level of Museum provision in this country. Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1070 have achieved accreditation. The Ellen Noël Art Museum is one of only 49 museums accredited in Texas.

“I am honored and proud that the Ellen Noël Art Museum has achieved this noteworthy recognition from AAM,” Director Sheila Perry said. “The Museum’s dedication to creating high-quality, engaging exhibitions and programs that inspire our audience is made all the more successful by this reaccreditation. The hard work and dedication of the staff and board— during the reaccreditation process and beyond— regularly exemplify ENAM’s commitment to excellence and to serving the people of West Texas.”

Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“The Museum is doing amazing work and serving its community exceptionally well,” noted Amy Bartow-Melia, Chair of the AAM Accreditation Committee. “Through a rigorous process of self-assessment, and review by its peers, the museum has shown itself to be a good steward of its resources held in the public trust and committed to a philosophy of continual institutional growth. Congratulations on this achievement.”

The Ellen Noël Art Museum opened in 1985 as a result of fifteen years of grassroots efforts to build an arts organization in Odessa. A group of determined individuals took on the demanding task of planning, fundraising, and creating a museum that our community continues to enjoy today. Since its establishment, the Museum’s Board of Trustees has been committed to building a reputable arts organization. This dedication helped the Museum to first receive AAM accreditation in 2005. Since then ENAM has been recognized as an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, opened a 3D printing lab, was awarded its first federal grant, and was the first organization to open a Little Free Library in Odessa.

Every year we strive to better serve our community by securing a diverse series of rotating exhibitions as well as sharing from the Museum’s collection of over 1,000 pieces. Within the last few years ENAM has introduced several programs to reach underserved communities for senior citizens, bilingual children, and students across the city. We continue to offer programs for all ages, abilities, and interests throughout the year. Most of the Museum’s events and classes are provided at no cost or for a nominal fee with scholarships available for students who express a need.

To learn more about our current schedule of events, programs, and exhibitions, call 550-9696 or visit NoelArtMuseum.org.

Museum galleries hours during COVID-19 are from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday; from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday; and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Admission to the galleries is free.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum’s Art 2 Go Program and the George and Milly Rhodus Sculpture & Sensory Garden were highlighted by the peer review committee as examples of areas of innovation and excellence.