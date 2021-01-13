  • January 13, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Southwest appoints new executive director - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Southwest appoints new executive director

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Southwest appoints new executive director Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Museum of the Southwest Board of Trustees has announced that Lori Wesley has accepted the position as executive director of the Museum of the Southwest.

Wesley, a former Museum of the Southwest Board President, comes to the Museum with years of Midland community nonprofit and fundraising involvement, as well as business acumen gained in her role as an executive at Frost Bank.

Wesley's exuberance and love for the institution should usher in a solid period of growth for our Museum. She started on Monday and we all look forward to watching Midland and the Museum expand its horizons through her tenure.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
31°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 51°/Low 28°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 60°/Low 32°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]