GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Southwest appoints new executive director

MIDLAND The Museum of the Southwest Board of Trustees has announced that Lori Wesley has accepted the position as executive director of the Museum of the Southwest.

Wesley, a former Museum of the Southwest Board President, comes to the Museum with years of Midland community nonprofit and fundraising involvement, as well as business acumen gained in her role as an executive at Frost Bank.

Wesley's exuberance and love for the institution should usher in a solid period of growth for our Museum. She started on Monday and we all look forward to watching Midland and the Museum expand its horizons through her tenure.