GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Big Bend receives Humanities Texas Relief Grant

ALPINE The Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine is the proud recipient of a Humanities Texas Relief Grant.

The Mission of the Museum of the Big Bend, a Department of Sul Ross State University, is to serve and educate the public by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting the cultural, historic and natural materials that relate to the prehistory, history and cultural diversity of the Big Bend region of Texas and Mexico. The Museum is so proud and thrilled to receive this great honor and will utilize it to continue to provide a home to view our rich history.

This summer, Humanities Texas awarded over $1.1 million to 198 Texas nonprofits that suffered losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients include museums, libraries, preservation organizations and heritage and cultural centers, among many others.

These organizations offer historical and cultural programs that have significant impact within their communities. Humanities Texas aims to help these organizations remain vital in this difficult time.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide critical support to so many organizations across the state,” Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer said. “Looking ahead, we will continue to seek ways to assist Texas cultural and educational institutions in surviving this crisis.”

“The Museum of the Big Bend is honored to be included in such an esteemed group of Western museums. Trappings of Texas just celebrated its 34th year of combining custom cowboy gear and contemporary Western art.

When COVID 19 caused us to shutter our doors, we quickly pivoted to an on-line show and sale- a winning move for sponsors, buyers, artists and the museum.

For more information, visit www.museumofthebigbend.com.