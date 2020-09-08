  • September 8, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Big Bend named in the Top 10 - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Big Bend named in the Top 10

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Big Bend named in the Top 10 Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE One of the crown jewels of West Texas, the Museum of the Big Bend, has recently been named in the top ten from True West magazine.

This comes as no surprise to those who have ventured to make this an institution at best worthy of such accolades.

Out of hundreds, MOBB came in at seventh and praise was expressed in lieu of the cancellation of the 34th annual Trappings of Texas and the reopening of the doors in July.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 58°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 53°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]