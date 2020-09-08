GOOD NEWS: Museum of the Big Bend named in the Top 10

ALPINE One of the crown jewels of West Texas, the Museum of the Big Bend, has recently been named in the top ten from True West magazine.

This comes as no surprise to those who have ventured to make this an institution at best worthy of such accolades.

Out of hundreds, MOBB came in at seventh and praise was expressed in lieu of the cancellation of the 34th annual Trappings of Texas and the reopening of the doors in July.