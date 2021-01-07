  • January 7, 2021

GOOD NEWS: MMH receives quality achievement award - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: MMH receives quality achievement award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: MMH receives quality achievement award Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Midland Memorial Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

Midland Memorial Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

“MMH is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” Tasa Richardson said. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

“We commend MMH for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee said. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Thursday, January 7, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
30°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: NNW at 6mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 50°/Low 32°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 39°/Low 23°
Watching a potential winter storm. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]