GOOD NEWS: MMH receives quality achievement award

MIDLAND Midland Memorial Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

Midland Memorial Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

“MMH is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” Tasa Richardson said. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

“We commend MMH for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee said. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”