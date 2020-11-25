  • November 25, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Midland Memorial Hospital receives quality achievement award

GOOD NEWS: Midland Memorial Hospital receives quality achievement award

Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 3:00 am

Odessa American

MIDLAND Midland Memorial Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer heart attacks.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

MMH earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of NSTEMI heart attack patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

“Midland Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” Tasa Richardson said. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

“We commend MMH for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee, said. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

Posted in on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 3:00 am.

