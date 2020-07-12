  • July 12, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Midland man loses big with TOPS - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Midland man loses big with TOPS

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 3:00 am

MIDLAND TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2019 for 2020.

TOPS royalty are men and women who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Danny Labowski of Midland, who lost 203.4 pounds, is the Texas King.

Labowski attributes his weight loss success to the support he receives from his fellow TOPS members, along with portion control and regular exercise. “Before weight loss, I struggled to get out of bed, get dressed, and do daily chores. Now I play golf and I even play my saxophone better,” he said.

TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. “With the support of TOPS, this year’s royalty, and countless others before them, have shown that personal transformation is possible through small, sustainable lifestyle changes,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth. “As someone who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for 15 years, I know firsthand the dedication these folks have shown.”

Danforth has invited Labowski to participate in the TOPS International Recognition Days conference, rescheduled for July 2021 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. “Commemorating his life-changing achievement is an essential component of TOPS winning formula,” Danforth noted.

Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held online or in-person. Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge and encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different.

Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the U.S. and $48 per year in Canada, plus nominal chapter fees.

To find a local chapter, view www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677.

TOPS Club Inc. is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information. TOPS has thousands of members – male and female, age seven and older – in its network of thousands of weight-loss support chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

Posted in on Sunday, July 12, 2020 3:00 am.

