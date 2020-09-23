  • September 23, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Midland College ranked among safest campuses in Texas

GOOD NEWS: Midland College ranked among safest campuses in Texas

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:15 am

By Travis Woodward, MC Communications Department

MIDLAND Midland College is once again ranked among the top ten safest college campuses in Texas by YourLocalSecurity.

The ranking includes Texas public and private four-year colleges and universities with a total enrollment of at least 5,000 students. Four factors considered: hate crimes per enrolled students, violence against women per enrolled students, property crime per population, and violent crime per population.

“There are many things to consider when choosing a college, and campus safety is one factor that should be evaluated,” MC President Steve Thomas said. “As we welcome our students back this fall, we look forward to continuing the preventive measures we have in place to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

Within this year’s review, Midland College was one of only two colleges that did not report hate crimes or violent crimes against women.

Midland College Police Chief Richard McKee has overseen campus safety and improvements in equipment, training and operation. “Our goal is to ensure that students, faculty and staff feel safe on campus,” Chief McKee said.

According to McKee, there are a number of areas that have contributed to safety at Midland College. They include:

A well-trained and professional police department.

An investment in technology needed to quickly alert the campus of an emergency (RAVE text messaging service and BRG on campus alert system).

Main campus electronic locks that will allow campus police to quickly lock down the campus.

The installation of panic buttons in selected areas.

On-going emergency response training of faculty, staff and students.

To learn more about the safest college campuses in Texas, visit www.yourlocalsecurity.com/availability/tx#safest-college-campuses.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:15 am.

MyOAOA

