  • September 25, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Midland College Fire Department receives state compliance notification

GOOD NEWS: Midland College Fire Department receives state compliance notification

Posted: Friday, September 25, 2020 6:30 am

MIDLAND The Midland College Fire Department is the training site for the college’s Fire Academy firefighter certificate program. 

Even though the MC Fire Department serves only as a training site, it still has to meet the same state compliance measures as city fire departments. After a recent inspection, the Texas Commission on Fire Protection sent the college a letter stating that the MC Fire Department had “no noted violations.”

“We may be small, but we are super-charged with high-quality faculty and staff who are perfectionists when it comes to fire safety, training, maintenance of equipment and record-keeping,” Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences, said.

The program is led by department chair Mark Kuhn, and courses are taught by both Kuhn and instructor Gary Glass.

“Both of these gentlemen are former firefighters themselves and are committed to training students to the highest standards,” Edwards said. “We take pride that all of our programs simulate real-life situations as much as possible. That means that our training facilities must meet the same requirements as those that students will encounter once they pass licensure and certification exams.”

“We prepare students to take the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Basic Suppression Exam that certifies individuals for entry-level firefighter positions in Texas,” Kuhn explained. “We will all benefit from their efforts, as they move into employment as certified firefighters in our West Texas communities.”

