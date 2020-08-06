GOOD NEWS: MC training center receives grant to remodel student lounge

MIDLAND When classes resume at the Midland College Williams Regional Technical Training Center (WRTTC) in Fort Stockton, students will enjoy a new student lounge area thanks to a grant received from McGary Regan Foundation. For the past three years, McGary Regan Foundation has awarded the WRTTC funding for the Scholars’ Dollars Scholarship.

In 2018 and 2019, McGary Regan Foundation also awarded the WRTTC funding for facility upgrades.

“In 2018 Brian McGary and Sande Wier [executive director of McGary Regan Foundation] visited our campus,” Matt Tarpley, executive director of the WRTTC, explained. “They were very impressed with our students and really liked the fact that Midland College had a presence in Pecos County. We had originally requested a grant for just Scholars’ Dollars and were delightfully surprised when we received an additional $15,000 for facility upgrades.

“In 2018, the WRTTC applied the McGary Regan facility upgrades grant funding to the new digital marquee located in the front of the building and to renovations for the general purpose lab; in 2019, we applied the $15,000 grant to renovations for the student lounge, which desperately needed painting and new furniture to make the area more inviting and comfortable.”

The new furnishings include comfortable chairs and tables to accommodate electronic devices so that students can study in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We are so appreciative to Mr. McGary and the board of McGary Regan Foundation,” Tarpley said.

“Thank you so much for advancing education in Pecos County!”