  • August 6, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC training center receives grant to remodel student lounge - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: MC training center receives grant to remodel student lounge

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: MC training center receives grant to remodel student lounge Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND When classes resume at the Midland College Williams Regional Technical Training Center (WRTTC) in Fort Stockton, students will enjoy a new student lounge area thanks to a grant received from McGary Regan Foundation. For the past three years, McGary Regan Foundation has awarded the WRTTC funding for the Scholars’ Dollars Scholarship.

In 2018 and 2019, McGary Regan Foundation also awarded the WRTTC funding for facility upgrades.

“In 2018 Brian McGary and Sande Wier [executive director of McGary Regan Foundation] visited our campus,” Matt Tarpley, executive director of the WRTTC, explained. “They were very impressed with our students and really liked the fact that Midland College had a presence in Pecos County. We had originally requested a grant for just Scholars’ Dollars and were delightfully surprised when we received an additional $15,000 for facility upgrades.

“In 2018, the WRTTC applied the McGary Regan facility upgrades grant funding to the new digital marquee located in the front of the building and to renovations for the general purpose lab; in 2019, we applied the $15,000 grant to renovations for the student lounge, which desperately needed painting and new furniture to make the area more inviting and comfortable.”

The new furnishings include comfortable chairs and tables to accommodate electronic devices so that students can study in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We are so appreciative to Mr. McGary and the board of McGary Regan Foundation,” Tarpley said.

“Thank you so much for advancing education in Pecos County!”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
77°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]