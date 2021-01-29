GOOD NEWS: MC program awarded ‘Best in Class’

MIDLAND On Jan. 21, The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced that Midland College’s Adult Education and Literacy program has been named a “Best in Class” award winner for program year 2019-2020. The award will be presented in a virtual session on Feb. 10 during the Texas Association of Literacy and Adult Education (TALAE) state conference.

“I am so proud of our entire Adult Education and Literacy staff and teachers who work tirelessly to deliver quality services to our Permian Basin students,” Dale Beikirch, MC dean of Adult and Continuing Education said. “The COVID pandemic caused Program Year 2019-2020 to be an especially hard year for everyone, and I thank the TWC’s Office of Adult Education and Literacy for their support and guidance throughout the year. I am honored and looking forward to accepting this award for Midland College.”

The “Best in Class” award is a performance-driven, quality award focusing on meeting targeted measures, such as skills gained, credentials achieved and enrollment goals met. The Midland College Adult Education and Literacy program is one of only six throughout the state receiving this award. The award recognizes the accomplishments of the program from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

The MC Adult and Education Literacy program encompasses high equivalency preparation (GED) classes and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. The MC employee team consists of Beikirch who has oversight of the program, Luisa Nail, ESL coordinator; Shana Hannsz, GED coordinator; Monique Hereford, Adult Education and Literacy secretary; and Daisy DeLucas, Adult Education and Literacy grant accountant.

“For almost 50 years, the adult education program at Midland College has played a significant role in educating the populace of the Permian Basin,” Damon Kennedy, MC vice president of Instructional Services said. “Now, perhaps more than ever, is the time to provide opportunities to everyone, and Midland College is proud to do so through programs such as Adult Education and Literacy. Each year, our classes in this program serve more than 1,000 Midland residents and help them acquire the skills needed to earn a high school diploma and succeed in college and the workforce. Students in these classes are usually those who are considered nontraditional college students; however, their passion for learning is as strong as those who have taken more traditional college paths. This passion, coupled with a drive to succeed, is a direct result of the excellent instruction they had in Adult Education and Literacy classes.”