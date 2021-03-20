GOOD NEWS: MC nursing student overcomes language barrier, poverty

MIDLAND “When you have a dream, and you want to complete your dream, you work hard,” Isabel Flores said. “I was a nurse in Mexico, but I wanted to be a nurse in this country. Working hard is the only way I know to achieve that goal.”

Isabel Flores moved to the United States from Mexico with her husband and son in 2010. Once here, she and her husband of five years separated.

She was alone and knew no English. Because she had a friend who lived in Midland, Flores decided to move with her son. It was very hard once she got here.

“I did not know how to ask for food,” Flores explained. “I did not know anything and could not find a job. My son and I began life in Midland living in an RV.”

She began taking English classes at the Midland College (MC) Cogdell Learning Center. The center also helped her apply for United States citizenship, which she received in 2019. It was the first step toward her dream.

“When I started school, I didn’t have a clue how to apply for classes or financial aid,” Flores said. “The Cogdell Center helped me a lot. They treated me as part of their community.”

She then learned about MC’s Certified Nurse Aid (CNA) program. Once she received that certification, Flores went to work full time at Manor Park, and has been working there for the last seven years.

Flores quickly discovered that nursing supplies and technology in the United States were different from her previous experience.

“There is not a lot of money or technology in Mexico,” she said. “We would try to recycle what we needed. When I moved here and saw what was available, it was amazing.”

Flores began to pursue her Associate Degree in Nursing (AAS) in 2018. Currently, she is doing clinical rotations at Midland Memorial Hospital and will graduate in May. Once she receives her diploma, she plans to transfer to the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

2020 was a challenging year for Flores. Being a full-time mom, full-time worker and full-time student took a toll.

“My son needs my attention,” she stated. “Last year was a challenge.”

Flores recently became a 2020 recipient of the MC Bill Pace Scholarship, which will pay for her tuition, fees and books at MC and at UTPB.

She is also an IME Becas scholarship awardee for fall 2020 and spring 2021. This scholarship is awarded by MC through the Mexican Consulate and is providing Flores $1,000 per semester. The goal of the IME Becas scholarship is to increase the educational level of Mexicans or persons of Mexican origin living in the United States.

Outreach & Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship Coordinator Josie Samaguey believes that Isabel Flores is now on her way.

“Isabel Flores is the kind of student that when you meet her, you quickly know she is serious about her education,” Samaguey said. “She knows what she wants and loves. The nursing degree she has chosen fits perfectly with her kind-hearted personality.”

“Once I become a nurse, I want to work at a hospital or in a hospice,” Flores added. “I want to work with the elderly. I feel that I can help the family as well as the patients.”

MC Associate Professor of Nursing Janette Gilbert has enjoyed teaching Flores and believes she will be a great nurse.

“It was my great pleasure to be a part of Isabel’s nursing educational journey,” Gilbert said. “Her smile lights up the room; her positive attitude is contagious; and her compassion for patients is evident in all that she does. She will be a wonderful nurse and will definitely change lives.”

A piece of advice Flores would give to other students concerned about their ability to succeed is to “use all of your resources.”

She explained that focusing on what is in front of her, not what is still ahead, got her to this point in her life.

“It can be overwhelming looking at the broad picture,” she advised. “Take one class at a time.”

Finally, Flores is thankful for the opportunities that she has been given.

“Midland College is an amazing school!” she exclaimed. “Everyone has treated me with love; they always find a way to help. That is wonderful!”