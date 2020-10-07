GOOD NEWS: MC graduate proves that nothing is impossible

MIDLAND Determination; faith; perseverance—all underscore Amber Allison’s journey at Midland College (MC). Her journey culminates in December when she graduates with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Paralegal. She already completed her paralegal certification this past spring 2020.

For Alison completing her education has been challenging; however, she is all about overcoming challenges, including being dyslexic, working full time and an having an active family life.

A native Midlander, Allison graduated from Lee High School in 2005 and initially attended Midland College in 2006 to pursue a business degree. That same year she also got married. Life intervened, and she left college at age 20 to help take care of the family business and start a family.

While going through a divorce, Allison returned to MC in 2009 and completed the pharmacy technician program. After receiving her pharmacy tech certification, she worked for West Texas Nuclear Pharmacy at Midland Memorial Hospital, and later for Luker Pharmacy.

In 2015, Allison once again returned to MC to follow her dream of being a registered nurse and ultimately work at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Sadly, that dream was crushed by a bad car accident resulting in a tear to her spine and bulging discs.

“Following the accident, I began to doubt myself,” Allison said. “I thought that I was not smart enough to go back to school. I felt that way because I underestimated what I was capable of at that time.”

The residual pain from the accident caused Amber to reconsider her life goal. Nurses need stamina and physical endurance.

“I debated for a long time about whether I should go to nursing school or go in another direction,” Allison said. “I’m a big believer in lifelong learning, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with changing your path.”

Now remarried to her husband Bradley, a mother of a 14-year-old daughter and an owner of two golden retrievers, Allison’s life is back on track.

“My husband kept pushing me to go back to school, and I kept putting it off,” Allison said. “One day I pulled up the Midland College website, and I said ‘God you tell me where you want me to be—not where I want to be.’ There it was – the Paralegal web page was on the screen.”

Last semester (Spring 2020), Amber served as a paralegal intern with Region 18 Education Service Center (ESC).

“My internship was rough because everything was online,” she explained. “I learned a lot about the state legislature. When the legislators change the law, I had to make sure that everything was up to date in the system because all of the regions use the legal framing department.”

Evidently, her supervisors at Region 18 ESC were extremely impressed with Alison’s skill. This fall, she joined the team on a more permanent basis.

Alison’s drive to achieve her goals comes as no surprise to Assistant Professor of Paralegal Studies Charity Rohlfs.

“I’m so proud of Amber,” Rohlfs said. “She never gives up, even when doors seem shut. Amber is motivated and detail-oriented. I know she will be an essential asset to any team she joins.”

What advice would Amber Allison give to students?

“Don’t underestimate yourself. When times get hard, keep going. The path may not always be easy. Look at the light at the end of the tunnel and know that it’s one step closer to your goal. Don’t give up. I started, and by the grace of God, here I am. The journey has been amazing.”