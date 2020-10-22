GOOD NEWS: MC grad enjoys career with City of Fort Stockton

Most 33-year-olds can’t say they’ve had the same employer for 15 years; however, Crystal Lopez certainly can. She has worked for the City of Fort Stockton since she was 17 and a senior at Fort Stockton High School. Since 2005, Lopez has maintained full-time employment with the City and received various promotions while also raising a family and obtaining an associate degree from Midland College.

“I was fortunate to start my career early in life,” Lopez said. “My first job at the City of Fort Stockton was as a utilities clerk. For the past 13 years, I have been working in the CVB [Convention and Visitors Bureau] and have been director of the CVB for seven years.”

As director of the Fort Stockton CVB, Lopez oversees public relations and marketing for tourism in Fort Stockton. She supervises four employees including an assistant and a three-person maintenance team that is responsible for maintaining the Visitor Center and Historic Downtown area. She will also be involved in the planning of Fort Stockton’s new convention/event center.

In 2011, Lopez graduated from Midland College with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration. Fortunately, she was able to take all her classes at the Williams Regional Technical Training Center (WRTTC), Midland College’s branch campus in Fort Stockton.

“I’m not sure if obtaining a degree would have been possible, had it not been for the WRTTC,” Lopez explained. “It was convenient and accommodating, which was especially important for me as a working mother.”

Lopez and Isaiah Granado have three children—a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 11 and 4. Granado owns The Autobahn Auto Detailing & Service Shop in Fort Stockton. Even though the family lead active lives, Lopez is still finding time to continue her education.

“I’ve been visiting with Andres Madrid [WRTTC advisor] and discussing options for pursuing a bachelor’s degree,” Lopez said. “Soon I will begin taking classes toward a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Midland College.”

Most of the classes for the Organizational Management program are online, so Lopez said that she will be able to take classes in the evenings and on weekends.

“There’s no reason why I shouldn’t keep striving to better myself,” Lopez explained. “Also, I want to set an example for my children. I want them to know that education is important and the key to having a good life.

“We are so lucky that we have a Midland College campus in Pecos County. Scholarships are available through the Scholars’ Dollars program, and the classes are small, so the instructors are able to answer questions and give help when needed. If you live in Fort Stockton, there are no excuses not to pursue higher education.”