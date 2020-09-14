  • September 14, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC grad continues to lead at university level

GOOD NEWS: MC grad continues to lead at university level

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 6:00 am

By Travis Woodward MCDirector, Marketing & Communications

MIDLAND Like many individuals trying to find their way, Ryan Adams was unsure of his future after graduating from Midland Christian School in 2016. 

He discovered his path as a student at Midland College. Adams was born and raised in Midland, and his family still lives here.

Currently, his older brother Chad is taking classes through the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center physician assistant program.

At first, Adams did not plan to attend MC. Still, Midland College turned out to be just where he needed to be through a series of fortunate events.

“While my initial plans for college had fallen through, it turns out that MC singlehandedly became one of the most transformative experiences of my life,” Adams said. “At MC, the options for students are amazing. The class sizes are small, and the resources are endless.”

Adams graduated from Midland College in 2018 with both Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees. While at MC, he was a member of the Student Ambassadors, an honors student, a member of Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society and served as president of MC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Following graduation, he transferred to UT Austin to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities with a minor in entrepreneurship. The humanities program at UT Austin offers students the opportunity to design their course of study as a major. Students blend courses and disciplines to create a flexible and self-mapped major.

He joined the highly decorated, multi-national Texas Speech Team and was recently elected co-captain. Adams attributes his successful transfer to UT Austin to the preparation he received at Midland College.

Challenged by this new educational environment, Adams hopes to be a life-long learner.

After graduation from UT Austin, Adams is leaning toward attending graduate school and pursuing a degree in either communication or performance studies. Law school is also a possibility.

Once he graduates from UT Austin, Adams has set a goal of getting into the entertainment industry and is looking at various institutions in New York and California.

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 6:00 am.

