GOOD NEWS: MC causes grad to ‘fall in love’ with Midland

MIDLAND “I’ve lived in Midland all my life, but it wasn’t until I was a student at Midland College and participated in Students in Philanthropy that I ‘fell in love’ with Midland,” Lauren Bell said. “That’s when I knew it was where I would return after college graduation.”

Bell is a 2015 graduate of Midland High School and enjoys playing tennis. In May 2017, she graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from Midland College (MC) and then transferred to Texas Tech, where she graduated this past May with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and an emphasis in nonprofit management.

She is putting that degree to good use in her current position as the development and communications coordinator at Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center (MCRC). As such, she works to promote the center’s activities. She is responsible for writing grants, maintaining social media and performing general marketing for fundraising efforts as well as the center’s activities.

“As a recent graduate with her level of experience and knowledge, Lauren is a very valuable asset bringing a fresh new perspective to our Development department,” Cecelia Goebel, MCRC development director, said. “We are thrilled to have Lauren be a part of Midland Children’s.”

“I knew about the wonderful work that MCRC does through my involvement in SIP [Students in Philanthropy club] at Midland College,” Bell said. “Through SIP, I learned about the community and all the great nonprofit agencies in Midland. It’s been exciting to work at MCRC. I have the privilege to work with some of the same donors who supported SIP.”

Bell fondly remembers her time in Midland College SIP. In fact, it was during her involvement in the club that she met her fiancée Jacob Garrett. Garrett was president of SIP, while Bell served as vice president. She also credits a great deal of her decision to go into the nonprofit area to SIP and to Julia Vickery who was the organization’s advisor at the time. Bell said that Vickery stressed creating dreams and then going for them.

“Lauren is that rare gem, perfectly balancing a strong work ethic, sense of purpose and limitless compassion,” Julia Vickery, who is now MC vice president of Student Services, said. “As an officer and member of SIP, Lauren chased the mission of philanthropy and held others first in all things. The nonprofit community is incredibly lucky to have her in their ranks.”

While at Midland College, Bell also served as vice president of the Student Government Association. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and an Honors graduate. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average the entire time she was at MC. She also worked part-time in the pro shop at the MC tennis courts. Upon graduating from MC, Bell was awarded the Laura McCabe Students in Philanthropy Scholarship from Abell-Hanger Foundation.

At Texas Tech, Bell was a member of Mortar Board, an honor society, composed of college seniors who are selected for distinguished ability and achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. In addition, she belonged to the Public Relations Student Society of America, and she interned with High Sky Children’s Ranch performing social media and grant writing services for the Midland nonprofit agency.

“I watched Lauren begin her journey at Midland College as a student,” Terry Gilmour, Government professor and director of the MC Honors program, said. “I watched as she became a leader—in SIP and Phi Theta Kappa. I watched as she continued her journey at Texas Tech with her tradition of excellence. I watched as she became a beautiful young woman who wants to contribute to her community. Now, I am proud to call her my friend.”

As a Midland College student, Bell not only worked closely with Gilmour through Phi Theta Kappa and the honors program but also participated with Gilmour on a paper and presentation for the West Texas Symposium of History and West Texas Journal of History. Bell was the first MC student to have a paper published in the journal and started a tradition of having a student present at the symposium each year. The topic of her paper and presentation in 2017 was the history and development of Midland architecture.

“Midland College was not a part of my initial plan,” Bell said. “However, it was the best decision I ever made. MC gave me the opportunity to discover my passion. The professors were nurturing, and they really invest in their students. I would do it all over again.”

In fact, Bell enjoyed Midland College so much that she encouraged her younger sister Christian to also attend MC. This is Christian’s second year at the college.

Both Bell and her fiancée Garrett, who is finishing his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas Permian Basin, still keep in touch with MC professors. One of which is Krista Cohlmia, MC department chair of Mathematics. Bell said that Cohlmia continues to check on the couple.

“Lauren was one of the most driven students I have ever had in class,” Cohlmia said. “She was goal oriented and strove for perfection in all that she undertook. Her drive for perfection was only outmatched by her professionalism and respect for her instructors and classmates. Teaching Lauren was a true joy and honor, and I am extremely proud of all that she has accomplished.”

Lauren Bell and Jacob Garrett are planning a wedding in 2021, and Bell said that the couple looks forward to starting their married life in Midland.