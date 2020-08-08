  • August 8, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC awards ten students with scholarships

Posted: Saturday, August 8, 2020 3:00 am

MIDLAND Ten new Midland College (MC) students will receive the coveted Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship, which pays for tuition, fees, books and other scholastic expenses for courses at Midland College toward a certificate, associate degree and/or bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship will also pay for expenses should the students transfer to the University of Texas, Permian Basin (UTPB).

Students selected for the scholarship are Oluwafoyinsolami Lydia Adewole, Adriana Carrillo, Isabel Flores, Alejandra Franco, Carlos Hernandez, Louis Juarez, Magaly Ortiz, Yaretsi L. Quiroz, Anabel Rivas and Neih Sung Ngun. All of these students live in Midland and either graduated from a Midland County high school or received a GED after taking GED prep classes through MC.

“The late Bill Pace Cogdell is the benefactor of this scholarship,” Josie Samaguey, MC outreach coordinator, explained. “Mr. Cogdell was a local businessman whose wish was to help residents of South and East Midland pursue a college education. To qualify, students must have received services at the Cogdell Learning Center through one of our various outreach programs, demonstrate financial need and enroll in at least six hours or more of college coursework.”

Samaguey said that the ten awardees underwent a rigorous selection process.

“This scholarship continues as long as the student is enrolled at Midland College and meets scholarship guidelines,” Samaguey further explained. “If the student transfers to UTPB immediately after attending Midland College, he/she will be eligible to continue receiving the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship.”

