GOOD NEWS: Longtime U.S. Representative joins ASU Foundation Board

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway has joined the Board of Trustees for the Angelo State University Foundation, a public, nonprofit organization established to provide financial assistance to ASU, primarily through gifts and earnings on endowed funds.

Conaway represented the 11th Congressional District of Texas, which includes San Angelo, Midland and Odessa, from 2005 through 2021 and recently stepped down following his eighth term in office. He directly served the interests of San Angelo and West Texas on various congressional bodies, including the House Agriculture Committee, Armed Services Committee, Intelligence Committee, International Conservation Caucus and Reliable Energy Caucus.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Conaway hosted ASU interns in his Washington, D.C., office. He also visited Angelo State on numerous occasions to interact with the Student Government Association and participate in some of ASU’s most significant announcements. In 2019, the ASU Alumni Association named Conaway an Honorary Alumnus.

“I am excited to join the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees,” Conaway said. “I look forward to helping the foundation enhance and expand the educational opportunities that Angelo State University has to offer. Joining the other members of the board, who are all distinguished citizens and longtime advocates of ASU, is a high honor.”

“Having Mike Conaway on the ASU Foundation Board is a ‘win/win’ for everyone,” ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr., said. “His national reputation will dramatically increase the reach of the ASU Foundation to the benefit of our students and the entire Ram Family. It means and says a lot about his desire to continue serving West Texas. Angelo State is fortunate to have him backing our mission to produce excellent graduates and successful citizens.”

In October 2020, ASU also announced the formation of a new K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit in the ASU Mayer Museum, as well as a $250,000 gift from Conaway to establish the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship Endowment at ASU.

The Conaway Archive and Exhibit will be a dynamic, educational and interactive record of Conaway’s career, primarily his time in Congress.

The archive will house papers, historical materials, memorabilia and certain furnishings from Conaway.

The exhibit will feature interactive touchscreens, documents, memorabilia and themed displays focusing on Conway’s committee work, chairmanships, early life and guiding principles.

The Conaway Fellowship Endowment will be utilized for construction and furnishing of the Exhibit, as well as to fund a fellowship program in Washington, D.C., that will include the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship in Agriculture and the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship in National Security. The fellowships will be open to ASU graduate students based on merit, and will place them in organizations of importance and influence in Washington, D.C., with the Endowment also covering their housing and per diem expenses.

With the addition of Conaway, the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees now has 14 members, also including: Lloyd Norris, Class of 1973; Bryan Vincent, Class of 1994; Susan Brooks, Class of 1991; Ferd Hoefs, Class of 1982; Jim Hughes; Bob LeGrand; Richard Mayer; Morris Overstreet, Class of 1972; Lori Shrider-Elmer, Class of 1989; Will Welch, Class of 1995; Troyce Wilcox, Class of 1984; Keith Wiley, Class of 1998; and Jay Young, Class of 1985.

Details on ways to give to ASU are available at angelo.edu/giving.