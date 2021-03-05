  • March 5, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Longtime U.S. Representative joins ASU Foundation Board - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Longtime U.S. Representative joins ASU Foundation Board

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Longtime U.S. Representative joins ASU Foundation Board Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway has joined the Board of Trustees for the Angelo State University Foundation, a public, nonprofit organization established to provide financial assistance to ASU, primarily through gifts and earnings on endowed funds.

Conaway represented the 11th Congressional District of Texas, which includes San Angelo, Midland and Odessa, from 2005 through 2021 and recently stepped down following his eighth term in office. He directly served the interests of San Angelo and West Texas on various congressional bodies, including the House Agriculture Committee, Armed Services Committee, Intelligence Committee, International Conservation Caucus and Reliable Energy Caucus.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Conaway hosted ASU interns in his Washington, D.C., office. He also visited Angelo State on numerous occasions to interact with the Student Government Association and participate in some of ASU’s most significant announcements. In 2019, the ASU Alumni Association named Conaway an Honorary Alumnus.

“I am excited to join the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees,” Conaway said. “I look forward to helping the foundation enhance and expand the educational opportunities that Angelo State University has to offer. Joining the other members of the board, who are all distinguished citizens and longtime advocates of ASU, is a high honor.”

“Having Mike Conaway on the ASU Foundation Board is a ‘win/win’ for everyone,” ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr., said. “His national reputation will dramatically increase the reach of the ASU Foundation to the benefit of our students and the entire Ram Family. It means and says a lot about his desire to continue serving West Texas. Angelo State is fortunate to have him backing our mission to produce excellent graduates and successful citizens.”

In October 2020, ASU also announced the formation of a new K. Michael Conaway Archive and Exhibit in the ASU Mayer Museum, as well as a $250,000 gift from Conaway to establish the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship Endowment at ASU.

The Conaway Archive and Exhibit will be a dynamic, educational and interactive record of Conaway’s career, primarily his time in Congress.

The archive will house papers, historical materials, memorabilia and certain furnishings from Conaway.

The exhibit will feature interactive touchscreens, documents, memorabilia and themed displays focusing on Conway’s committee work, chairmanships, early life and guiding principles.

The Conaway Fellowship Endowment will be utilized for construction and furnishing of the Exhibit, as well as to fund a fellowship program in Washington, D.C., that will include the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship in Agriculture and the K. Michael Conaway Fellowship in National Security. The fellowships will be open to ASU graduate students based on merit, and will place them in organizations of importance and influence in Washington, D.C., with the Endowment also covering their housing and per diem expenses.

With the addition of Conaway, the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees now has 14 members, also including: Lloyd Norris, Class of 1973; Bryan Vincent, Class of 1994; Susan Brooks, Class of 1991; Ferd Hoefs, Class of 1982; Jim Hughes; Bob LeGrand; Richard Mayer; Morris Overstreet, Class of 1972; Lori Shrider-Elmer, Class of 1989; Will Welch, Class of 1995; Troyce Wilcox, Class of 1984; Keith Wiley, Class of 1998; and Jay Young, Class of 1985.

Details on ways to give to ASU are available at angelo.edu/giving.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: WNW at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]