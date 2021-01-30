GOOD NEWS: First transcatheter aortic valve replacement performed at MMH

MIDLAND On Jan. 25, the first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure was performed at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mark Davis (Interventional Cardiologist), Dr. Kirit Patel (Cardiovascular Surgeon), and the cardiovascular team at MMH’s Heart Institute, successfully completed their first TAVR procedure on a patient with aortic valve stenosis using the Medtronic EvolutPro Transcatheter Heart Valve.

Aortic Stenosis (AS) is one of the most common heart valve diseases in adults. AS is a narrowing of the valve between the heart and the rest of the body. This narrowing prevents the valve from opening fully which makes the heart work harder to supply blood flow to the body. This may cause the heart to weaken, leading to chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Once these symptoms develop, intervention to fix the valve is required.

While Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR) has been the gold standard for decades, treatment of AS has evolved over the past decade with TAVR becoming a minimally invasive alternative for aortic valve replacement. It’s a great option for older or more frail patients or who have heart damage that makes open-heart surgery more challenging.

Patients typically notice improved symptoms shortly after the TAVR and can be released as soon as the following day.

At Midland Memorial Hospital, our multidisciplinary team is dedicated to serving our patients by providing the latest innovations and treatment options available to meet their cardiovascular needs. Through the coordination of an interventional cardiologist, cardiothoracic surgeons, imaging experts, anesthesiologists, nurses, special procedure technologist, and surgical technologists, each person’s care is carefully planned to get the best health outcomes.