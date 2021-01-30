  • January 30, 2021

GOOD NEWS: First transcatheter aortic valve replacement performed at MMH - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: First transcatheter aortic valve replacement performed at MMH

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 30, 2021 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: First transcatheter aortic valve replacement performed at MMH Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND On Jan. 25, the first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure was performed at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mark Davis (Interventional Cardiologist), Dr. Kirit Patel (Cardiovascular Surgeon), and the cardiovascular team at MMH’s Heart Institute, successfully completed their first TAVR procedure on a patient with aortic valve stenosis using the Medtronic EvolutPro Transcatheter Heart Valve.

Aortic Stenosis (AS) is one of the most common heart valve diseases in adults. AS is a narrowing of the valve between the heart and the rest of the body. This narrowing prevents the valve from opening fully which makes the heart work harder to supply blood flow to the body. This may cause the heart to weaken, leading to chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Once these symptoms develop, intervention to fix the valve is required.

While Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR) has been the gold standard for decades, treatment of AS has evolved over the past decade with TAVR becoming a minimally invasive alternative for aortic valve replacement. It’s a great option for older or more frail patients or who have heart damage that makes open-heart surgery more challenging.

Patients typically notice improved symptoms shortly after the TAVR and can be released as soon as the following day.

At Midland Memorial Hospital, our multidisciplinary team is dedicated to serving our patients by providing the latest innovations and treatment options available to meet their cardiovascular needs. Through the coordination of an interventional cardiologist, cardiothoracic surgeons, imaging experts, anesthesiologists, nurses, special procedure technologist, and surgical technologists, each person’s care is carefully planned to get the best health outcomes.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Saturday, January 30, 2021 3:15 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 39°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 46°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]