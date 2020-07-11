GOOD NEWS: EOG Resources, employees donate to food banks

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people throughout the country are struggling to put food on their table. To show its support and commitment to the communities where it operates, EOG Resources and its employees have committed more than $822,000 to more than 40 different food banks. The funds were the result of a company-wide, unlimited 2-for-1 matching gifts program that ran through the month of June.

“EOG’s culture is the key to our success,” said EOG CEO Bill Thomas. “During uncertain times such as these, we rely on our employee culture to help our business stay resilient, consistently innovate, and find ways to give back to our communities in meaningful ways.”

Among the recipients of the donation drive was the West Texas Food Bank, which received a combined $114,344 from EOG and employees, enough to provide more than 400,000 meals to West Texans.

“This generous donation will allow us to provide much-needed food for children, senior citizens, and the most vulnerable as the COVID-19 situation continues to create uncertainty in our communities,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director, West Texas Food Bank. “We thank EOG Resources for their ongoing partnership, especially during this difficult period.”

Other recipients included the Houston Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Food Bank of the Rockies, Great Plains Food Bank (ND), East Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Roadrunner Food Bank (NM), among more.

The 2-for-1 matching gifts program for food banks was in addition to EOG’s standard matching gifts program, in which the company matches charitable gifts up to $75,000 per employee per year.