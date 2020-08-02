GOOD NEWS: ECISD offers scholarships for new dual-credit course

Ector County Independent School District students interested in geology are now able to enroll in a new dual-credit program in partnership with the University of Texas Permian Basin.
In a collaborative effort between the ECISD Innovation Department and UTPB Geoscience Program Chair Michael Zavada, students will have the opportunity to explore, conduct real hands-on research, curate specimens, take on an internship and more.
Through a generous Chevron donation, scholarships have been made available.
Classes will begin August 12.
For more information visit www.pickedu.com/scholarships.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.