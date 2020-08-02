  • August 2, 2020

GOOD NEWS: ECISD offers scholarships for new dual-credit course - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: ECISD offers scholarships for new dual-credit course

Posted: Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:15 am

Ector County Independent School District students interested in geology are now able to enroll in a new dual-credit program in partnership with the University of Texas Permian Basin.

In a collaborative effort between the ECISD Innovation Department and UTPB Geoscience Program Chair Michael Zavada, students will have the opportunity to explore, conduct real hands-on research, curate specimens, take on an internship and more.

Through a generous Chevron donation, scholarships have been made available.

Classes will begin August 12.

For more information visit www.pickedu.com/scholarships.

