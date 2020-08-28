GOOD NEWS: Discover Odessa wins big at TACVB Idea Fair

The Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) is pleased to announce Discover Odessa placed in three “People’s Choice” Idea Fair awards in the $1,000,000 to $3,000,000 budget category.

Discover Odessa won “People’s Choice” Idea Fair awards in the Local Awareness, Website and Video categories. The awards were presented during TACVB’s Virtual Annual Conference on Aug. 12.

Discover Odessa received third place in local awareness, highlighting the new Odessa Friendly Program that has been offered for local Odessans since January 2020. A total of 45 individuals have completed the program to date.

“The Discover Odessa team added value to our department with several new changes. We are honored to have received this kind of recognition from across the state,” Monica Tschauner, Director at Discover Odessa, said.

In October of 2019, Discover Odessa launched a new website along with their name change and new branding efforts. A local marketing company, CVA, designed the site. Lastly, in September, Discover Odessa launched a new video to help attract visitors to the community by promoting local shopping, dining and attractions. We received third place in this category.

“We are thrilled to have placed in all three categories that we entered for the TACVB Idea Fair. This shows our hard work is paying off with recognition from our peers from around the State of Texas. We were competing against much larger Cities, and we are proud of the results,” Mary Rains Marketing & Communications Specialist at Discover Odessa, said.

“We had a record 119 entries this year,” Jodi Willard, TACVB Idea Fair Chairman said. “The winners encountered strong competition and these awards are well-deserved.”

Founded in 1972, the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) provides professional development and training opportunities that give Destination Marketing Organization professionals a competitive edge in destination marketing.

For more information, visit discoverodessa.org.