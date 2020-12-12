GOOD NEWS: Children’s home deer hunt

On Oct. 31, the Colorado River Municipal Water District hosted its first antlerless/spike deer hunt of the 2020-21 season for kids from a Texas children’s home.

Six boys from the children’s home participated in the doe and spike hunt. The kids were greeted with a very cool, clear morning and a beautiful, pleasant afternoon, which set the stage for a great hunt. The young hunters harvested a total of 10 deer. The kids had a wonderful hunt and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to harvest deer and be out in nature.

These hunts are a great management tool for controlling deer populations, but more importantly, they provide a wonderful opportunity to experience hunting, fellowship, and the great outdoors to those who would not normally get a chance to do so.

An anonymous donor from Nebraska donated several Academy gift cards for prizes. Each child received a participation gift card and additional cards were awarded for the harvest of the biggest doe, biggest spike, and best shot at the shooting range.

Biggest Doe honors went to Wesley, guided by Richard McMillian of Lake Millersview. His doe weighed in at 79 pounds and was also the first time he has ever bagged a deer. He was proud as can be. The Biggest Spike award went to hunter Ian, guided by hunter Larry Billingslea of Millersview with a spike that had antlers measuring 9’ x 9 ¼”. The young hunter Brice ruled at the shooting range with the best four out of five shot group shot at 50 yards at 11/16. He was rewarded with a gift card for best shot.

Throughout the hunt, all were blessed with great food and fellowship. A grilled hamburger meal, with fixings, chips, and cookies was provided by the Ballinger Mornings Lion Club, along with great company and plenty of humor. Enough food was left over for each of the kids to fix a burger after the evening hunt.

Those assisting as hunting guides were: Chris Grimes of Ballinger, Mark Halfmann of San Angelo, Richard McMillian and Larry Billingslea of Millersview, as well as Benjamin and Terry of the children’s home.

Deer corn was provided by Coleman Grain of Coleman, Ballinger Feed and Seed of Ballinger, and Ballinger IGA Shopping Basket of Ballinger. This really aided in providing the kids with the opportunity to see and harvest deer.

Concho Park Marine supplied the kids with sausage and biscuits for breakfast and an abundance of soft drinks. Elm Creek R/V and Campground fed the kids a Sunday morning breakfast before they began their journey home after a great weekend hunt.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, Cameron Ramsey, of Runnels County gave a very informative program and Q&A session on a variety of topics relating to wildlife, regulations on hunting and fishing.