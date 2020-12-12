  • December 12, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Children’s home deer hunt - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Children’s home deer hunt

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Children’s home deer hunt Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Oct. 31, the Colorado River Municipal Water District hosted its first antlerless/spike deer hunt of the 2020-21 season for kids from a Texas children’s home.

Six boys from the children’s home participated in the doe and spike hunt. The kids were greeted with a very cool, clear morning and a beautiful, pleasant afternoon, which set the stage for a great hunt. The young hunters harvested a total of 10 deer. The kids had a wonderful hunt and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to harvest deer and be out in nature.

These hunts are a great management tool for controlling deer populations, but more importantly, they provide a wonderful opportunity to experience hunting, fellowship, and the great outdoors to those who would not normally get a chance to do so.

An anonymous donor from Nebraska donated several Academy gift cards for prizes. Each child received a participation gift card and additional cards were awarded for the harvest of the biggest doe, biggest spike, and best shot at the shooting range.

Biggest Doe honors went to Wesley, guided by Richard McMillian of Lake Millersview. His doe weighed in at 79 pounds and was also the first time he has ever bagged a deer. He was proud as can be. The Biggest Spike award went to hunter Ian, guided by hunter Larry Billingslea of Millersview with a spike that had antlers measuring 9’ x 9 ¼”. The young hunter Brice ruled at the shooting range with the best four out of five shot group shot at 50 yards at 11/16. He was rewarded with a gift card for best shot.

Throughout the hunt, all were blessed with great food and fellowship. A grilled hamburger meal, with fixings, chips, and cookies was provided by the Ballinger Mornings Lion Club, along with great company and plenty of humor. Enough food was left over for each of the kids to fix a burger after the evening hunt.

Those assisting as hunting guides were: Chris Grimes of Ballinger, Mark Halfmann of San Angelo, Richard McMillian and Larry Billingslea of Millersview, as well as Benjamin and Terry of the children’s home.

Deer corn was provided by Coleman Grain of Coleman, Ballinger Feed and Seed of Ballinger, and Ballinger IGA Shopping Basket of Ballinger. This really aided in providing the kids with the opportunity to see and harvest deer.

Concho Park Marine supplied the kids with sausage and biscuits for breakfast and an abundance of soft drinks. Elm Creek R/V and Campground fed the kids a Sunday morning breakfast before they began their journey home after a great weekend hunt.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, Cameron Ramsey, of Runnels County gave a very informative program and Q&A session on a variety of topics relating to wildlife, regulations on hunting and fishing.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Saturday, December 12, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: NNE at 10mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 50°/Low 26°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]