GOOD NEWS: Chevron donates $60K to West Texas hospitals

Chevron announced $20,000 donations to three West Texas hospitals in Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties as the region deals with a surge in coronavirus cases. This donation is one example of how Chevron is committed to supporting healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic while protecting its workforce.

“We hope this virus subsides, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be able to support these worthy hospitals by funding much needed resources and equipment,” Mike Milliorn, Chevron operations superintendent, stated.

The counties in rural West Texas are at their highest levels of COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. With holiday travel and gatherings, the hospitals are preparing for the worst and are nearing capacity in COVID units. All three hospitals stressed that their staff has been working hard to keep the patients and the community safe. The funds will be used in various ways dependent on the needs of the hospital and region.

Brenda McKinney, CEO of Reeves County Hospital said the hospital plans to use the funds to replenish its PPE supply. “Chevron has done so much for hospitals and we are truly blessed to be one of the recipients of such a generous donation,” McKinney continued.

“Ward Memorial Hospital will be using the monies received to go towards purchasing a plasma freezer and a COVID vaccine refrigerator as required by the state,” Leticia Rodriguez, CEO of the hospital, stated. “The past three weeks have definitely been hard on our team with the spike in COVID cases, but this donation from Chevron will assist us in continuing to better serve the community.”

Betsy Briscoe, CEO of Pecos County Memorial Hospital, said their hospital will also dedicate funds for the much-awaited vaccine. “This donation will assist in purchasing supplies for administration of the vaccine to our healthcare workers and, when available, our community,” stated Briscoe.

“It is the frontline healthcare workers, including those in Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties, who are the heroes of the pandemic.” Chevron’s Milliorn said. “Everyone at Chevron would like to thank the hospital staff for their passion and hard work, especially as the cases continue to climb in the region.”

“The light at the end of the tunnel appears to be in sight,” concluded Briscoe. “But we still have work to do.”

