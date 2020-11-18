GOOD NEWS: Cadet of the Week named

Texas ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Robert A. Rios of Odessa as Cadet of the Week for the seventeenth week of Class 2020-1.

Rios was selected as cadet of the week for demonstrating resilience and perseverance amongst his fellow cadets. He is learning to become self-accountable and excelling in academics.

Rios was chosen as Cadet of the Week from the 76 cadets currently participating in the Texas ChalleNGe Academy.

Rios is a West Texas native who enjoys watching and playing football. Before enrolling at the academy, he attended Permian High School. Rios decided to enroll at TCA to accelerate his education and obtain tools to conquer his previous anger issues. He’s overjoyed to be a part of many other cadets to earn their high school diploma prior to graduation. Following graduation, he would like to enlist in the United States Army and pursue a career in the military.

The Texas ChalleNGe Academy (TCA) is a voluntary, 5 1/2 month residential program for 16-18-yearold students across the state of Texas who are struggling to find success in a traditional high school. TCA collaborates with Rice CISD to provide academic opportunities to recover/earn credits and advance towards earning a high school diploma or a GED. TCA is a rigorous, quasi-military structured program with a curriculum that integrates eight core components: academic excellence, life coping skills, health & hygiene, physical fitness, job skills, leadership/followership, service to community, and responsible citizenship.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program, was founded in 1993 and operates 42 programs across 32 states, including, Puerto Rico and District of Columbia.

Texas ChalleNGe Academy is a program of the Texas Military Department and National Guard Bureau.

For more information about TCA, call 877-822-0050, email tca_admissions@tmd.texas.gov or visit texaschallengeacademy.com.