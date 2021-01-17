GOOD NEWS: Brothers embark on medical pathway

MIDLAND Enrique “Ricky” and Michael “Mikey” Mangan are brothers who want to pursue medical careers. The oldest, Ricky, graduated from Early College High School at Midland College (ECHS@MC) in May 2020 and was valedictorian. Mikey will graduate from ECHS@MC this coming May and is also ranked in the top 10 of his class.

The brothers were born a year apart in Baton Rouge, LA to parents Yomar and Michael Mangan who are both engineers and employed in the oil and gas industry. (Their father is recently retired.) Their parents’ careers led the family to Artesia, N.M., when the boys were young and then for a year to northern Washington before settling in Midland in 2013.

It was in 2016 during Ricky’s eighth-grade year attending St. Ann’s Catholic School in Midland that the family discovered ECHS@MC.

“My mom heard about ECHS@MC and thought it was a great opportunity for me to get some college experience,” Ricky said. “I applied in the spring of my eighth-grade year, but at first wasn’t accepted. So, I was planning to go to Midland High School, but then later that summer, I guess someone dropped out, and we were notified that I had been accepted. It’s probably one of the best things that could have happened.”

A year later, Mikey also applied and was accepted.

“The good thing about being a year younger is that I get to let Ricky ‘test things out’ for me,” Mikey said. “Actually, I saw that Ricky really liked going to ECHS@MC. His classes were tough, and the challenge appealed to me.”

The brothers rose to the rigorous academic expectations of ECHS@MC, which incorporates an accelerated high school curriculum with community college courses. When Ricky graduated from high school last May, he also graduated from Midland College with an Associate of Science degree. Mikey will do the same this May.

Ricky is now attending a year at Midland College in the Primary Care Pathway program. In August, he will transfer to the University of North Texas (UNT) and spend a year there before hopefully entering Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (TCOM) in Fort Worth. So, if all goes as planned, Ricky will have a medical degree within six years after graduating from high school. His goal is to become a diagnostic radiologist.

“I am really interested in technology in medicine,” Ricky explained. “Radiology has historically been the leader in applying technological advancements to workflow and patient care. That trend shows no slackening.”

When Mikey graduates from ECHS@MC, he, too, will spend one more year at Midland College in the Primary Care Pathway program and will also transfer to UNT and then TCOM. His goal is to become an Ophthalmologist.

“My father has macular degeneration,” Mikey said. “I’ve seen the problems he has and other people have with their vision. I’d like to be able to help those people. Ophthalmology is also very technology oriented with cutting edge lasers, microscopes, cameras and various instruments to use to prevent blindness. Not only do ophthalmologists diagnose eye disease, but they also save lives through diagnosis of pituitary tumors, CNS aneurysms, hypertension, diabetes and cancer.”

Both young men say that they are grateful for the opportunities they have had through ECHS@MC.

“We received two years of college absolutely free,” Ricky said. “It’s a fast-paced program and requires a lot of studying, but it is definitely worth it. There were times when I regretted not being able to attend pep rallies and other typical high school activities, but I feel like I am so much farther ahead in reaching my career goals than if I had gone to a traditional high school.”

Ricky and Mikey were involved in the Spanish Club at ECHS@MC. Since their mother is Columbian, they are interested in Hispanic culture. They also speak fluent Spanish.

“Our grandmother lives with us and speaks limited English,” Mikey explained. “She raised my mother pretty much on her own in Colombia. Our grandfather died when my mother was a small girl. It really is pretty remarkable that my mother managed to get an engineering degree in Colombia having been raised in poverty by a single mother. We are fortunate that my grandmother was able to come to the U.S. to live with us. Since both my parents worked, she really helped raise us. In fact, she does all the cooking. So, if we want something to eat, we better be able to tell her in Spanish!”

The brothers are both avid swimmers. Ricky was a member of the select swim team at COM Aquatics, and now helps coach the COM swim team. Mikey is currently captain of the team.

They also enjoy skiing.

“Our father is from Denver,” Ricky said. “He taught us to ski. We have a small home in Ruidoso, and we like to go there.”

“When we lived in Washington, we were only about 30 minutes from some great ski places,” Mikey added. “Angel Fire and Telluride are also some of our favorite ski vacation places.”

Even though Ricky and Mikey enjoy the mountains, they have both indicated that they would like to settle in Midland after obtaining their medical credentials. In fact, part of the Primary Care Pathway program involves residencies in Midland and rural communities, and they are looking forward to working at Midland Memorial Hospital during their medical residencies.

“Midland is a nice place to live,” Ricky said. “One of these days, we hope to be able to give back to the Midland community in thanks for what we have received through ECHS@MC and Midland College.”