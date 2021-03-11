GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Feb 26: First place A tied, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; first place A tied, Shirley Davenport and Scott Vaughan; first place B, Shirley Davenport and Scott Vaughan; second place B tied, Bob Schuler and Delores Schuler; second place B tied, David Hudson and Travis Woodward.
- Mar 1: First place A & B, Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee; second place A & B, Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw.
- Mar 5: First place A & B, David Hudson and Scott Vaughan; second place A & B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.
