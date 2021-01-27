  • January 27, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

Posted: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
  • Jan 22: First place, A & B, Linda Buzan and David Hudson; second place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, B, Scott Vaughan and Nancy Ward.
  • Jan 18: First place, A, B & C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; second place, A (tied), Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley and David Hudson and Mike Robinson; second place, B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.
  • Jan 15: First place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, A, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; First place, B & C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; second place, B, Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson.
  • Jan 11: First place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson; second place, A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward.
  • Jan 8: First & Second place, A (tied), Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley and Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson; First place, B, Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson; second place, B (tied), Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward; and Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee.
  • Jan 4: First place, A, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; first place, B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place, B, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee.
  • Jan 1: First place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, A (tied), Scott Vaughan and David Hudson; And Gloria Jackson and Mike Robinson; first place, B (tied), Scott Vaughan and David Hudson; and Gloria Jackson and Mike Robinson.

