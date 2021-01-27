GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Jan 22: First place, A & B, Linda Buzan and David Hudson; second place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, B, Scott Vaughan and Nancy Ward.
- Jan 18: First place, A, B & C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; second place, A (tied), Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley and David Hudson and Mike Robinson; second place, B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.
- Jan 15: First place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, A, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; First place, B & C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee; second place, B, Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson.
- Jan 11: First place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson; second place, A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward.
- Jan 8: First & Second place, A (tied), Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley and Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson; First place, B, Linda Buzan and Mike Robinson; second place, B (tied), Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward; and Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee.
- Jan 4: First place, A, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; first place, B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place, B, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C.Yee.
- Jan 1: First place, A, Charles Grimes and Paula Bayley; second place, A (tied), Scott Vaughan and David Hudson; And Gloria Jackson and Mike Robinson; first place, B (tied), Scott Vaughan and David Hudson; and Gloria Jackson and Mike Robinson.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.