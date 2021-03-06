GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Feb 20: First place A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place A & B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.
- Feb 22: First place A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place B, Gloria Jackson and John Seymour.
