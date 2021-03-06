  • March 6, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
  • Feb 20: First place A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place A & B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.
  • Feb 22: First place A & B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; second place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place B, Gloria Jackson and John Seymour.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Saturday, March 6, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
36°
Humidity: 83%
Winds: NNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 51°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]