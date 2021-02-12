  • February 12, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

Posted: Friday, February 12, 2021 3:00 am

Odessa American

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
  • Feb 1: First place, A, B & C, Linda Buzan and Kathy Young; second place, A, B & C, Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward; third place, A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes.
  • Jan 29: First place, A & B, Linda Buzan & Gloria Jackson; second place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.
  • Jan 25: First place, A & B, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C. Yee; second place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.

