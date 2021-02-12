GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Feb 1: First place, A, B & C, Linda Buzan and Kathy Young; second place, A, B & C, Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward; third place, A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes.
- Jan 29: First place, A & B, Linda Buzan & Gloria Jackson; second place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.
- Jan 25: First place, A & B, Scott Johnson and Lonnie C. Yee; second place, A & B, David Hudson and Mike Robinson.
