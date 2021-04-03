  • April 3, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

Posted: Saturday, April 3, 2021 3:00 am

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
  • Mar 15: First place A, B, & C, Amanda Shaw and Travis Woodward; second place A & B, Gloria Jackson and Scott Vaughan.
  • Mar 19: First place A, David Hudson and Scott Vaughan; second place A, Debra Jones and Shyla McGill; third place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; first place B, David Hudson and Scott Vaughan; second place B, Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward.
  • Mar 22: First place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A, Linda Buzan and Bob Schuler; first place B, Linda Buzan and Bob Schuler; second place B, Scott Vaughan and Travis Woodward; first place C, Linda Buzan and Bob Schuler.
  • Mar 29: First place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A, Shirley Davenport and Bob Schuler; first place B, Shirley Davenport and Bob Schuler; second place B, Scott Johnson and Lonnie Yee; first place C, Shirley Davenport and Bob Schuler; second place C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie Yee.

