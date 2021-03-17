  • March 17, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:00 am

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
  • Mar 8: First place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan; first place B, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan; second place B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.
  • Mar 12: First place A tied, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; first place A tied, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place A tied, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A tied, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; first place B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B, Shirley Davenport and Scott Vaughan; first place C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie Yee.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:00 am.

