GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Mar 8: First place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan; first place B, Bob Schuler and Scott Vaughan; second place B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.
- Mar 12: First place A tied, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; first place A tied, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place A tied, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A tied, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; first place B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B, Shirley Davenport and Scott Vaughan; first place C, Scott Johnson and Lonnie Yee.
